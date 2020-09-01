http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/0yMMfR5qMtc/

It was reported last week that the NFL would allow social justice messaging on their helmets. Now, we learn that the NFL will put social justice messaging in the end zones as well.

On a Tuesday afternoon conference call, Commissioner Roger Goodell said that the league will write “End Racism” “It Takes All of Us,” in the end zones this season.

“The NFL stands with the black community, the players, clubs and fans confronting systemic racism. We will not relent in our work,” Goodell said.

The NFL made headlines last week when several teams canceled or postponed practices amid the backlash over the officer-involved shooting of Jacob Blake. The New Orleans Saints taped Blake’s name to their helmets during practice.

