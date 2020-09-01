https://twitchy.com/sarah-313035/2020/09/01/nyts-wajahat-ali-sets-fire-to-his-last-shred-of-credibility-when-he-slimes-siraj-hashmi-for-being-honest-about-lefts-role-in-mob-violence/

The Washington Examiner’s Siraj Hashmi did the unthinkable today and suggested that — despite the media’s latest narrative — the Left might be playing a role in the violence and riots erupting in cities around the country:

Trump’s rhetoric might be divisive and the buck ultimately stops with him, but it’s foolish to think the Left is blameless for all the violence and chaos. my latest in @ridethenews https://t.co/C6giZl84Vh — Siraj Hashmi (@SirajAHashmi) September 1, 2020

As Hashmi points out:

When protesters were being arrested by the hundreds in June, [Kamala] Harris, then yet to become Biden’s running mate, and Biden’s campaign staff promoted the Minnesota Freedom Fund (MFF). The MFF then received $35 million in donations to bail out protesters, including those charged with serious violent crimes. MFF paid $75,000 in bail for Jaleel Stallings, charged with attempted murder after allegedly firing his modified pistol at a SWAT team. For the pre-trial release of Darnika Floyd, who faces second-degree murder charges for allegedly stabbing and killing her friend, MFF paid $100,000. And for Christopher Boswell, a twice-convicted rapist currently charged with kidnapping, assault, and sexual assault in two separate cases, MFF doled out a whopping $350,000. The Minnesota Freedom Fund was just one group that didn’t take crime seriously in the lead-up to the current crime wave. Progressive groups also lobbied for the releases of thousands of convicted prisoners and inmates due to concerns over covid-19 in prisons. These included Ibrahim Bouiachi, indicted on charges of rape, strangulation, and abduction. While Democrats were advocating defunding the police, he returned to the home of his accuser, Karla Dominguez, and killed her in late July.

Hashmi’s making a pretty good case for blaming the violence at least in part on progressives. And that just isn’t sitting well with New York Times contributing op-ed writer Wajahat Ali:

“The left” is the majority of Americans protesting the shooting and murder of unarmed black people. They didn’t murder anyone, show up as armed militia or plow cars through crowds. But lets do a terrible and incorrect both sides analysis here. Siraj, put yourself on the list!!! https://t.co/ah01krtqlx — Wajahat “Wears a Mask Because of a Pandemic” Ali (@WajahatAli) September 1, 2020

Why should Hashmi get his phone taken away? He’s not the one gaslighting and acting like a colossal, dishonest jackass.

When will CNN fact-check Wajahat Ali?

it’s intellectually dishonest to believe that only one side is responsible for the violence. tell that to the family of David Dorn or the Trump supporter who was shot and killed in Portland this past weekend. both sides have blood on their hands. that’s just a fact. https://t.co/8JGtBcXozT — Siraj Hashmi (@SirajAHashmi) September 1, 2020

But Wajahat doesn’t like facts that aren’t convenient.

“Trump’s rhetoric might be divisive” just “might be Siraj Hashmi’s worst take.” Also, who is “The Left,” Siraj? All the supporters of BLM? You agree with Trump and Rudy Giuliani and how they lump ALL with rioters and looters? — Wajahat “Wears a Mask Because of a Pandemic” Ali (@WajahatAli) September 1, 2020

Show us where Hashmi said something unreasonable. We’ll wait.

“Trump’s rhetoric might be divisive” — @SirajAHashmi, ladies and gents. This is what conservative outlets make you give. https://t.co/ah01krtqlx — Wajahat “Wears a Mask Because of a Pandemic” Ali (@WajahatAli) September 1, 2020

All Trump and Republicans have is “but what about?” in response to anything. That’s their only intellectual response or principle. If you push it aside what they really are saying it’s fine for police to kill unarmed black people and armed militia and extremists to shoot & kill. — Wajahat “Wears a Mask Because of a Pandemic” Ali (@WajahatAli) September 1, 2020

What?

Siraj Hashmi with the “both sides” false equivalence. You hate to see it but even the smart ones go down when they drink the Washington Examinah Kool Aid. Also, “The Left” (Biden?) has condemned the violence. Trump defends it and encouraged armed militias to liberate. Both sides. https://t.co/kbFuEwngqt — Wajahat “Wears a Mask Because of a Pandemic” Ali (@WajahatAli) September 1, 2020

Who’s drinking Kool-Aid? Ali wouldn’t know a fact if one beat him up and set him on fire.

Wajahat Ali with the blinders on again. never able to see the faults happening on the side he supports. you hate to see it when Trump gives you such a myopic view of the world that everything is seen in black and white, and not for what it is: messy. https://t.co/I6CwqDLfpy — Siraj Hashmi (@SirajAHashmi) September 1, 2020

Well said. Hashmi is capable of seeing the flaws on the Right, but Ali refuses to do that with the Left. Ali should probably have his phone taken away until he’s ready to start being intellectually honest.

.@SirajAHashmi you wrote “Trump’s rhetoric might be divisive” in September 2020. That is something. It “might be” a terrible, inaccurate take that whitewashes his recklessness & racism but sure go for it. Oh look, on cue, here are your lovely pro Trump fans & trolls in my feed. — Wajahat “Wears a Mask Because of a Pandemic” Ali (@WajahatAli) September 1, 2020

Waj, i didn’t even mention or reference you, yet you hopped in my mentions and are now blaming me for the trolls coming at you after i responded in good faith. don’t come at me if you don’t want the smoke. https://t.co/Hf5Ic95K81 — Siraj Hashmi (@SirajAHashmi) September 1, 2020

That’s good advice, Wajahat. You should take it.

