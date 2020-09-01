https://twitchy.com/sarah-313035/2020/09/01/on-a-roll-nyt-is-now-shaming-the-us-marines-for-having-a-singular-race-problem-marked-by-a-handful-of-white-men-ruling-over-minorities/

The New York Times is on one hell of a roll. We’ve got columnist Michelle Goldberg insisting that Joe Biden has been out there condemning left-wing mob violence while Donald Trump has remained silent. We’ve got an article claiming that left-wing rioters are struggling to stay safe from the “right-wing groups” stirring up violent protests.

And then there’s this:

Basically, the U.S. Marines are the definition of systemic racism.

We suppose this was inevitable, but still.

Quite a feat, New York Times. But you pulled it off!

In other words, it’s a typical New York Times op-ed.

Good luck with that, New York Times.

That’s good advice, New York Times. But please enjoy the lovely ratio on the way out!

