The New York Times is on one hell of a roll. We’ve got columnist Michelle Goldberg insisting that Joe Biden has been out there condemning left-wing mob violence while Donald Trump has remained silent. We’ve got an article claiming that left-wing rioters are struggling to stay safe from the “right-wing groups” stirring up violent protests.

And then there’s this:

Proud and fierce in their identity, the Marines have a singular race problem that critics say is rooted in decades of resistance to change. A handful of white men rule over 185,000 white, African-American, Hispanic and Asian men and women. https://t.co/C3YvLQMr41 — NYT Politics (@nytpolitics) September 1, 2020

Basically, the U.S. Marines are the definition of systemic racism.

We suppose this was inevitable, but still.

Horribly misinformed and ignorant. — Joey Bags (@NiceHandsDude) September 1, 2020

“Why are these men and women, who have sacrificed their bodies and even their lives in defense of freedom, so… WHITE?!?” https://t.co/oPI5PjClk4 — I did not and will not vote for him. Calm down. (@jtLOL) September 1, 2020

“The Few, The Proud, The White” is NOT a good headline. https://t.co/VUP4FypBwL — Brent Scher (@BrentScher) September 1, 2020

“Rule”? You morons. — Joe Pilot, MD (@JoeSilverman7) September 1, 2020

Even for the Times, this is hysterical in a way that doesn’t seem tethered to reality. https://t.co/AjvmyJxKGa — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) September 1, 2020

Quite a feat, New York Times. But you pulled it off!

Written by someone who clearly has never spoken to a Marine. Marines reject identity politics, and they would put their lives on the line for each other, regardless of race, creed, or religion. This op-ed screams of attempts to sow division where there isn’t any. It’s sad. https://t.co/MHbIuoVKOT — Erielle Davidson (@politicalelle) September 1, 2020

In other words, it’s a typical New York Times op-ed.

The Marine Corps is racist now. https://t.co/tZg5CfWfEh — tsar becket adams (@BecketAdams) September 1, 2020

Everything is racist- A weekly series brought to you by the NYT. — (((AG))) (@AGHamilton29) September 1, 2020

You’re trying to start a race war inside… the Marines? LOL! — I did not and will not vote for him. Calm down. (@jtLOL) September 1, 2020

Good luck with that, New York Times.

Anyone who’s been in the Corps knows…that shit doesn’t fly. Marines only come in one color. Green. Dark green, light green, we’re all green. — Armed Conservative Marine (@MarineArmed) September 1, 2020

As a Marine, I can say that I’ve never seen better racial harmony than i have in the Corps. We are all GREEN. — Rick Ward (@rjward1775) September 1, 2020

That’s good advice, New York Times. But please enjoy the lovely ratio on the way out!

This is a pretty solid ratio, even for the NY TIMES. Semper Fi to my Marine brothers and sisters — Ray (@USNAGator91) September 1, 2020

The New York Times in real time.

Sincerely, Marine Family pic.twitter.com/RoPPWJ0gwJ — JamieRJN (@JamieRJN) September 1, 2020

