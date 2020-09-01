https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/09/pelosi-confirms-got-hair-done-indoors-san-francisco-salon-says-didnt-think-anything-wrong/

Maskless Pelosi in shuttered San Francisco salon

Nancy “Antoinette” Pelosi this week waltzed into a shuttered hair salon in San Francisco and got her hair blown out.

The Speaker was seen on video without a face mask on.

California currently has a mandatory mask mandate, but it’s only for the peasants.

Queen Pelosi is too important.

The owner of the salon called it a ‘slap in the face.’

No Mask Nancy! “Pelosi used shuttered San Francisco hair salon for blow-out, owner calls it ‘slap in the face’” https://t.co/vUfa9fsCsT pic.twitter.com/zd4v7EqUVP — Trump War Room – Text TRUMP to 88022 (@TrumpWarRoom) September 1, 2020

Pelosi’s spox released a statement on Tuesday confirming the Speaker got her hair done at eSalon in San Francisco.

Pelosi played dumb and said she didn’t think she did anything wrong.

“The Speaker always wears a mask and complies with local COVID requirements. This business offered for the Speaker to come in on Monday and told her they were allowed by the city to have one customer at a time in the business. The Speaker complied with the rules as presented to her by this establishment,” said Drew Hammill, deputy chief of staff for Pelosi.

