House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) accused President Donald Trump of wanting to “confuse people when it comes to voting” on Tuesday’s broadcast of MSNBC’s “Deadline.”

According to Pelosi, the hope was “they might not cast a vote.”

Pelosi said, “They’re trying though, to just hooking it up with some of the other things that they’re doing to confuse the public when it comes to the elections, and we cannot let them do that. The American people, I do believe, think that they should determine who the next president of the United States is, not Vladimir Putin.”

She continued, “The president wants to confuse people when it comes to voting and so that they might not cast a vote, and that is another way to interfere with the elections in our country. So that people might not have the proper information and so just decide not to vote. But we can’t let them do that because again, it’s not just about voting, as important as that is, it’s about our national security of our country, and when a foreign power tries to interfere and the intelligence community is an accomplice to withholding that information from the American people.”

She added, “They are trying to dismantle the postal service, to dismantle the vote by mail. But don’t fall for that. They’re saying that the same way they are doing with the intelligence, they just want people to have doubts about whether their vote is well-founded and well-counted as cast. So I say to people, don’t pay attention to what they’re saying, we know that we have to address the challenges and the obstacles that they’re putting up for voting.”

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN

