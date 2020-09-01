http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/tjb7EdFZpHY/

On Tuesday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “Special Report,” Vice President Mike Pence stated that while 2020 Democratic presidential nominee former Vice President Joe Biden mouthed criticism of violence in the streets, “he very quickly criticized law enforcement. He described an unwarranted police shooting, while an investigation is still going on.”

Pence said, “Yesterday, we heard Joe Biden kind of mouth words against violence in the streets, but then he very quickly criticized law enforcement. He described an unwarranted police shooting, while an investigation is still going on. He never mentioned Antifa. He never mentioned the radical left mobs that have been tearing asunder and setting fire to many of our major cities over the last three months. And I think that what the American people know, and they saw it today in Kenosha with President Trump’s visit there, is we have a president today, who is going to stand for law and order. We’re going to stand with the men and women of law enforcement.”

He later added, “Jacob Blake, that’s a tragic situation that’s under investigation today. … But I want to let the investigation play out. It’s remarkable that Joe Biden, yesterday, announced that it was an unwarranted police shooting before we have all the facts in. But, frankly, if you look at the last administration, Joe Biden and Barack Obama often reflexively criticized law enforcement.”

