https://twitchy.com/greg-3534/2020/09/01/pokemon-master-sex-lack-of-capitalization-gets-the-pokemonmastersex-hashtag-trending/

“Pokémon Master Sex” is trending right now on Twitter and do we really want to know about this?

JUST BE NORMAL FOR ONE DAY, TWITTER:

Even funnier, it seems that the confusion is because of a lack of capitalization on Twitter’s part. It’s supposed to be #PokemonMastersEX, which is being promoted right now for the game’s one-year anniversary:

This is all Jack’s fault:

LOL:

And, yes, there are memes:

Many, many memes:

Honestly, how did this happen?

***

recent stories

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...