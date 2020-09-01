https://twitchy.com/greg-3534/2020/09/01/pokemon-master-sex-lack-of-capitalization-gets-the-pokemonmastersex-hashtag-trending/

“Pokémon Master Sex” is trending right now on Twitter and do we really want to know about this?

JUST BE NORMAL FOR ONE DAY, TWITTER:

Me wishing Twitter could be normal for one day, then seeing #pokemonmastersex trend pic.twitter.com/fnhfGIFWHp — FootballJOE (@FootballJOE) September 1, 2020

Even funnier, it seems that the confusion is because of a lack of capitalization on Twitter’s part. It’s supposed to be #PokemonMastersEX, which is being promoted right now for the game’s one-year anniversary:

The 6★ EX Sync Pair Poll Rally is live! Vote to decide which eligible sync pair will get 6★ EX unlocked! 1. Follow @PokemonMasters.

2. Post on Twitter with the two hashtags indicated. Event ends 9/6 at 10:59 p.m. PDT. Details:https://t.co/LYvawm6QkT

#PokemonMastersEX pic.twitter.com/VVd9z0yfIZ — Pokémon Masters EX (@PokemonMasters) September 1, 2020

This is all Jack’s fault:

LOL:

And, yes, there are memes:

Many, many memes:

Honestly, how did this happen?

I can’t believe they didn’t expect this would happen lmfao #PokémonMasterSex pic.twitter.com/Kzr5aNzBVd — byBeli @ Future Connected (@byBeli_02) September 1, 2020

