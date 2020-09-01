https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/stimuluschecks-Congress-coronavirus-relief/2020/09/01/id/984896

A majority of Americans say they would be fine with Congress issuing another coronavirus relief stimulus check, according to a new poll.

A Gallup poll released Tuesday shows widespread, bipartisan support for another stimulus payment. Lawmakers have been locked in a stalemate over passing another coronavirus relief package.

Poll results show:

70% of Americans say they support the government sending additional relief payments amid the coronavirus pandemic.

82% of Democrats say they back another round of stimulus checks.

64% of Republicans say they support the government sending another direct payment.

66% of Independents say they support another stimulus payment.

Earlier this year, the federal government issued a one-time stimulus check of $1,200 to qualified adults under the CARES Act.

Lawmakers have shown support for sending another round of checks out, but are split on other measures that should be included in the package.

When it comes to how much money the direct payments should total, 66% of people surveyed said the maximum payout should total at least $900.

Gallup also asked respondents about how willing Americans receiving boosted unemployment benefits would be to return to work. According to the poll, those without jobs were about as likely to say they are “very likely” to return to work even if their unemployment benefit total was either $150, $300, or $450 per week. More than half said they would be very likely to return to the workforce, even if they received the boosted weekly unemployment payment.

The survey was conducted as part of the Franklin Templeton-Gallup Economics of Recovery Study. The poll surveyed 5,000 adults between Aug. 3-11.

