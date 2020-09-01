https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/09/portland-rioters-smash-mayors-condo-building-try-set-ablaze/

As calls for vichy Portland “mayor” Ted Wheeler to resign increase, the rioters have once again taken to causing a scene out front of his condo in the ritzy Pearl District. This time they smashed out the windows and tried to set the place on fire. Evidently this was the mayor’s birthday, and this was the party antifa threw for him.

Turns out the fire was set in doctor’s office on the first floor of the building, which happens to be minority owned.

The terrorists eventually settled on lighting another picnic table on fire in the street. Because lighting enough picnic tables on fire will somehow put an end to police brutality.

Protesters have gathered outside Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler’s home in Northwest Portland tonight to “celebrate” his birthday. bit.ly/2EAezc5

Since it’s at the mayor’s house, *SOMEONE* ordered the police to rush in and put an end to the party. One riot cop comes storming in, tackles a non gender specified particular individual to the ground, and starts wailing away after the rioter flips the cop’s helmet off his head.

This was the 95 consecutive night of “protests” in Portland.

 

