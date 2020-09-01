https://www.theblaze.com/news/baby-home-dui-kills-mother

A pregnant woman was killed in August when she was struck by an alleged DUI driver, but her baby was delivered by emergency C-section and went home with her grieving father weeks later.

The tragic incident unfolded on Aug. 11 in Anaheim, California.

Yesenia Lisette Aguilar, 23, was walking with her husband, James Alvarez, when a woman’s Jeep jumped the curb and ran into the pregnant woman. She was 35 weeks’ pregnant at the time.

According to police, the husband attempted CPR measures on his wife before emergency services arrived. She died later at the hospital.

Doctors were able to deliver the baby girl through an emergency C-section and Adalyn Rose fought for her life for several weeks in the hospital.

On Monday, the baby girl went home from the hospital.

“It’s just been a whirlwind with all of these emotions,” Alvarez said to FOX 11 news.

“Losing my wife and grieving, but yet, joyful moments and happiness that I’m also going through seeing my daughter, seeing her every day, seeing her progress, and overcoming any obstacle that was thrown at her,” he added.

Courtney Fritz Pandolfi, 40, was charged with one felony count of murder, one felony count of driving under the influence of drugs causing injury, and one misdemeanor count of driving on a suspended license. Pandolfi faces a life sentence if convicted of all charges.

Alvarez says that the couple had tried for two years to conceive a child and that his wife had been very excited to finally become a mother to Adalyn Rose. He said having his baby home will help him deal with the devastating loss of his wife.

“She fought for her life to the point that I’m able to take her home after what she’s been through so to me, it’s happiness,” Alvarez said.

While DUI deaths have decreased in recent years, more than 10,000 people are killed in drunk-driving related crashes per year, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

Here’s a local news report about the incident:

[embedded content]

Baby of pregnant woman killed by alleged DUI driver in Anaheim goes home with her dad



www.youtube.com



Share this: Twitter

Facebook

