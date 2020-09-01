https://www.theblaze.com/news/trump-demands-patriotic-education-schools

President Donald Trump is calling for the United States to restore “patriotic education” to its educational system in order to tamp down continued unrest and racial tensions across the country.

What are the details?

Trump said that ongoing eruptions of violence across America — spurred on by the police killing of George Floyd in May — is being caused by “left-wing indoctrination” and the spread of misinformation.

“Many young Americans have been fed lies about America being a wicked nation plagued by racism,” the president said during a Monday news conference. “Indeed, [Democratic presidential nominee] Joe Biden and his party spent their entire convention spreading this hateful and destructive message while refusing to say one word about the violence.”

Trump added that young, impressionable children should, instead, learn what makes America an “exceptional, free and just nation, worth defending, preserving, and protecting.”

“The left’s war on police, faith, history, and American values is tearing our country apart, which is what they want,” the president explained.

“The only path to unity is to rebuild a shared national identity focused on common American values and virtues, of which we have plenty,” he added. “This includes restoring patriotic education in our nation’s schools, where they’re trying to change everything that we’ve learned.”

‘We will never surrender to mob rule’

The president also preached the importance of protecting America’s law enforcement.

“We must strictly and fully enforce our law and have no tolerance for anarchy and no tolerance — zero — for violence,” he insisted. “Anyone who breaks the law should be arrested, prosecuted, and punished. This includes targeting law enforcement efforts to focus on Antifa, the left-wing domestic terror organization. The mission of Antifa is to spread terror in the U.S. population with a goal of getting Americans to give up to their agenda.”

Trump also promised supporters that the country will “never surrender to mob rule,” no matter what the left has planned.

“In America, we will never surrender to mob rule, because if the mob rules democracy is indeed dead,” he insisted. “The reason we are continuing to see violence in left-wing cities today is that liberal politicians, mayors, prosecutors and judges are refusing to enforce the law and put the rioters in jail. These are rioters. These are dangerous people. These are killers.”

“This is the extreme left’s agenda for America,” he warned. “They want to appoint radical prosecutors, judges, and federal officials who will set criminals free. Their stated plan is to cut police funding, abolish cash bail, close down prisons, reeducate our children, preach left-wing social justice, establish a national sanctuary for criminal illegal aliens, and abolish the death penalty even for cop killers.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

