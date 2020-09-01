https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/09/president-trump-tours-destruction-caused-black-lives-matter-rioters-kenosha/

President Trump on Tuesday traveled to Kenosha, Wisconsin to meet with the National Guard and survey damage caused by Biden-supporting Black Lives Matter rioters last week.

A crowd a Trump supporters arrived to greet President Trump in Kenosha.

Trump toured the destruction caused by the Biden riots.

Clearly the destruction in Kenosha was caused by “peaceful protesters.”

President Trump met with law enforcement and National Guard in emergency operations center at a Kenosha high school.

Of course a Black Lives Matter mob showed up to downtown Kenosha.

Meanwhile Biden is back to his basement bunker and his campaign ‘called a lid’ this morning (shut down for the day).

