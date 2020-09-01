https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/09/president-trump-tours-destruction-caused-black-lives-matter-rioters-kenosha/

President Trump on Tuesday traveled to Kenosha, Wisconsin to meet with the National Guard and survey damage caused by Biden-supporting Black Lives Matter rioters last week.

A crowd a Trump supporters arrived to greet President Trump in Kenosha.

WATCH:

Crowd of Trump supporters has arrived to greet the President in Kenosha pic.twitter.com/9blxvs6gdF — Illegally Monitored Poso 🎧 (@JackPosobiec) September 1, 2020

TRENDING: HUGE! President Trump: Leftist Leaders “In the Dark Shadows” are Running the Riots and Chaos — Violent Leftists Were Flown in to Disrupt RNC (VIDEO)

Trump toured the destruction caused by the Biden riots.

President Trump tours the destruction caused by Black Lives Matter rioters in Kenosha. pic.twitter.com/UBMX06rt4x — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) September 1, 2020

Clearly the destruction in Kenosha was caused by “peaceful protesters.”

Trump in Kenosha pic.twitter.com/MyK07qPnX5 — Zeke Miller (@ZekeJMiller) September 1, 2020

President Trump met with law enforcement and National Guard in emergency operations center at a Kenosha high school.

President Trump meets with law enforcement and National Guard in emergency operations center at a Kenosha high school. pic.twitter.com/oZtGBd9cu9 — Molly Beck (@MollyBeck) September 1, 2020

Of course a Black Lives Matter mob showed up to downtown Kenosha.

Black Lives Matter protesters and Trump supporters face off in downtown #Kenosha after ⁦@realDonaldTrump⁩ motorcade rolls through – updates ⁦@dailytelegraph⁩ pic.twitter.com/W2GSxynIhO — Sarah Blake (@sarahblakemedia) September 1, 2020

Meanwhile Biden is back to his basement bunker and his campaign ‘called a lid’ this morning (shut down for the day).

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

