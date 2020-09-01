https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/09/president-trump-tours-destruction-caused-black-lives-matter-rioters-kenosha/
President Trump on Tuesday traveled to Kenosha, Wisconsin to meet with the National Guard and survey damage caused by Biden-supporting Black Lives Matter rioters last week.
A crowd a Trump supporters arrived to greet President Trump in Kenosha.
Advertisement – story continues below
WATCH:
Crowd of Trump supporters has arrived to greet the President in Kenosha pic.twitter.com/9blxvs6gdF
— Illegally Monitored Poso 🎧 (@JackPosobiec) September 1, 2020
TRENDING: HUGE! President Trump: Leftist Leaders “In the Dark Shadows” are Running the Riots and Chaos — Violent Leftists Were Flown in to Disrupt RNC (VIDEO)
Trump toured the destruction caused by the Biden riots.
Advertisement – story continues below
President Trump tours the destruction caused by Black Lives Matter rioters in Kenosha. pic.twitter.com/UBMX06rt4x
— Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) September 1, 2020
Clearly the destruction in Kenosha was caused by “peaceful protesters.”
Trump in Kenosha pic.twitter.com/MyK07qPnX5
— Zeke Miller (@ZekeJMiller) September 1, 2020
Advertisement – story continues below
President Trump met with law enforcement and National Guard in emergency operations center at a Kenosha high school.
President Trump meets with law enforcement and National Guard in emergency operations center at a Kenosha high school. pic.twitter.com/oZtGBd9cu9
— Molly Beck (@MollyBeck) September 1, 2020
Of course a Black Lives Matter mob showed up to downtown Kenosha.
Advertisement – story continues below
Black Lives Matter protesters and Trump supporters face off in downtown #Kenosha after @realDonaldTrump motorcade rolls through – updates @dailytelegraph pic.twitter.com/W2GSxynIhO
— Sarah Blake (@sarahblakemedia) September 1, 2020
Meanwhile Biden is back to his basement bunker and his campaign ‘called a lid’ this morning (shut down for the day).