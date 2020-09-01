President Trump flew to the center of the country’s racial reckoning on Tuesday, blaming Democratic leaders for nights of violent protests in Kenosha, Wisconsin, after the police shooting of Jacob Blake.

He toured areas of the city devastated by an eruption of anger but made clear that local authorities bore responsibility.

“I think a lot of people are looking at what’s happening to these Democrat-run cities,” he said before board Air Force One. “They see what’s going on, and they can’t believe this is taking place in our country.

“I can’t believe it either.”

He shrugged off a plea from the Democratic governor to stay away amid fears that his visit could inflame tensions further. And the smattering of banners on his road in from the airport reflected the divisions. “Thank you for saving our town,” read one sign, while another said simply: “Not my president.”

Wisconsin is a key target for both sides in November’s election after Trump won it narrowly in 2016.

During his visit, the president toured the burned shell of a block at the epicenter of the protests. He met owners of a furniture store that had been destroyed and accused state and city Democrats of letting down residents.

“They just don’t want us to come in, and then, destruction is done,” he said. “These governors don’t want to call, and the mayors don’t want to call. They have to ask.”

Demonstrators are demanding the firing and arrest of the officer who shot Blake, a 29-year-old black man, seven times in the back.

Trump ordered some 200 federal law enforcement officers to Kenosha last week while the state’s governor also called in National Guard troops.

However, the president has repeatedly claimed credit for putting a stop to the violence.

“This ended in an hour … as soon as we announced we were coming,” he said on Tuesday during a visit to a school that is being used as an incident command center. “It ended immediately.”

President Trump tours an area damaged during demonstrations after a police officer shot Jacob Blake in Kenosha, Wis. At left is Attorney General William Barr and acting Homeland Security Secretary Chad Wolf AP/Evan Vucci President Trump tours an area damaged during demonstrations after a police officer shot Jacob Blake in Kenosha, Wis. At left is Attorney General William Barr and acting Homeland Security Secretary Chad Wolf

The president’s visit keeps the spotlight on law and order following last week’s Republican convention, where speaker after speaker warned that a Joe Biden presidency would usher in a new era of anarchy and instability.

Republican strategists are eager to keep the issue at the top of the news agenda. Not only do they believe it plays to the president’s strengths, but they are also keen to force the coronavirus pandemic (and Trump’s handling of the crisis) to the back of voters’ minds.

In response, Biden launched his most direct on Trump yet, accusing the president of creating the divisions that erupted into violence.

“He doesn’t want to shed light, he wants to generate heat, and he’s stoking violence in our cities,” said the Democratic nominee on the eve of Trump’s visit. “He can’t stop the violence because, for years, he’s fomented it.”

And the state’s governor used the same sentiment as he asked the president to rethink his visit.

“I am concerned your presence will only hinder our healing,” Tony Evers wrote in a letter to Trump. “I am concerned your presence will only delay our work to overcome division and move forward together.”