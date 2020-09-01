An appeals court temporarily blocked a Manhattan prosecutor’s subpoena seeking access to President Trump’s financial records, including his tax returns, setting up a court hearing battle for the end of September.

A panel of judges from the 2nd Circuit Court of Appeals in New York ruled on Tuesday in favor of the Trump legal team’s quickly filed emergency appeal for a stay as the appeals court prepares to take up the case. This comes after Judge Victor Marrero rejected Trump’s district court challenge to New York County District Attorney Cyrus Vance’s subpoena last month following his defeat in the Supreme Court.

The appeals court’s clerk of the court said that “it is hereby ordered that a stay of the district court’s order and judgment pending determination of the appeal is granted.” The merits argument of the appeal will be held on Sept. 25, with Trump’s appeal brief due on Sept. 11, Vance’s brief due by Sept. 21, and Trump’s response due by Sept. 24. All this makes it increasingly unlikely that Vance will gain access to Trump’s financial records before the November election.

The New York prosecutor is seeking the documents as part of an investigation into potential state crimes relating to hush-money payments made to porn star Stormy Daniels during the 2016 election. The president’s legal team has argued that the Constitution’s supremacy clause prevents investigations into a sitting president, a notion with which lower courts have disagreed.

Vance’s lawyers had told the appeals court that delay in the enforcement of its subpoena had already “imposed real costs on the Office — for nearly an entire year, the grand jury’s investigation has been substantially hampered.” The district attorney’s team argued that Trump’s legal argument “no longer contains difficult questions of constitutional law” and “is no more than a run-of-the-mill attack.” Vance’s team said that “continued delay of the grand jury’s investigation is unwarranted, and it would significantly impair the Office’s ability to discharge its constitutionally protected duty to investigate and, where appropriate, prosecute violations of New York law.” He claimed that “delay can lead to the loss of evidence, fading memories, and the running of statutes of limitation.”

In countering those arguments, Trump’s lawyers said that “the Court cannot provide any relief if the District Attorney discloses the records while this appeal is ongoing” and that New York law “doesn’t strictly forbid the disclosure of records produced to the grand jury.” Trump’s team said that “this could include disclosure as part of an indictment or a grand-jury report as well as to third parties” and that “for the District Attorney’s argument to even get out of the starting gate, then, he would need to commit to keep these records confidential during the appeal” but that “he has made no such commitment.” The president’s lawyers said that “there is no doubt that the President will suffer irreparable harm” and claimed that “it is disclosure of these records to the government — not just to the public — that causes injury.”

The Manhattan district attorney’s office issued a court filing in August that appeared to show that it is investigating potential bank and insurance fraud in the Trump Organization.

Prosecutors did not explicitly identify the focus of their investigation but claimed that “undisputed” news reports about the organization’s business conduct provide a legitimate basis for their subpoena seeking the president’s financial records. Those reports said that Trump inflated his net worth and the values of his properties to lenders and insurers. The president’s legal team asserts that he did nothing wrong.

“The concept of temporary absolute immunity would bear adverse consequences for the fair and effective administration of justice. Theoretically, if reelected, a President could be in office for eight years, perhaps longer in the case of a President who assumes office to fill a vacancy in the presidency. For a prosecutor to wait until then to obtain vital records necessary for an investigation of potential criminal conduct would risk that key witnesses would no longer be available and that their memories of the events would have significantly dimmed,” Marrero said last month.

The Supreme Court ruled in a 7-2 July decision that “Article II and the Supremacy Clause do not categorically preclude, or require a heightened standard for, the issuance of a state criminal subpoena” to a sitting president.

“Two hundred years ago, a great jurist of our Court established that no citizen, not even the president, is categorically above the common duty to produce evidence when called upon in a criminal proceeding,” Chief Justice John Roberts wrote. “We reaffirm that principle today and hold that the president is neither absolutely immune from state criminal subpoenas seeking his private papers nor entitled to a heightened standard of need.”

“This is all a political prosecution,” Trump tweeted after that ruling. “I won the Mueller Witch Hunt, and others, and now I have to keep fighting in a politically corrupt New York. Not fair to this Presidency or Administration!”