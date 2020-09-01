https://www.theepochtimes.com/progressive-groups-call-for-resignation-of-portland-mayor-over-fatal-shooting_3483604.html

Several progressive groups in Oregon have demanded Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler’s resignation following the fatal shooting of a right-wing protester in the city over the weekend.

In a joint letter, left-wing organizations the Oregon chapter of the Council on American-Islamic Relations, the Oregon Justice Resource Center, the Portland Democratic Socialists of America NextUp Action Fund, Portland’s Resistance and Popular Mobilization PDX said Wheeler has “not protected or supported” Portland’s residents.

The groups also called for the resignation of Police Chief Chuck Lovell following the Saturday shooting that killed a supporter of the conservative group Patriot Prayer, Aaron Jay Danielson, also known as Jay.

Oregon-based Civil Rights and Community Organizations Call for Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler to Resign. Press conference going live now: https://t.co/vxXntE8wGo pic.twitter.com/xWAbZWpnYN — CAIR-Oregon (@CAIROregon) August 30, 2020

“What took place last night was inevitable given Mayor Wheeler’s repeated failure,” the letter said, the Oregonian reported. “He has not protected or supported Portlanders. We do not have confidence in his ability to course-correct. He must resign.”

Bobbin Singh, executive director of the Oregon Justice Resource Center, demanded the resignations of local leaders.

“These conditions have been created because there’s been a lack of leadership, a lack of vision,” Singh said. “We can no longer move forward with the current leadership that’s in place in Portland.”

Danielson was identified by Joey Gibson, founder of the Patriot Prayer. He was reportedly wearing a Patriot Prayer hat when he was shot.

“We love Jay and he had such a huge heart,” Gibson said in a social media post. “God bless him and the life he lived.”

A GoFundMe fundraising page for Danielson says he was a Portland resident who went downtown to exercise his constitutional rights.

Patriot Prayer has regularly held demonstrations in Portland and Seattle, where they’ve faced opposition from Antifa, a far-left group, and other activists. Brawls between the groups aren’t uncommon.

An Antifa member was identified by his sister as a possible suspect in the shooting.

Mayor Wheeler on Sunday publicly refused federal aid from President Donald Trump to stop rioting in his city and alleged that the president is responsible for Saturday’s shooting. The president has blamed the Democratic mayor for allowing violence to escalate in the city.

After more than 90 consecutive days of demonstrations, arson incidents, looting, and unrest in Portland, Wheeler has come under increasing pressure to bring in federal resources.

Zachary Stieber and Jack Phillips contributed to this report.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

