https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/protesters-losangeles-blackman/2020/09/01/id/985013

Protesters in Los Angeles are demanding answers one day after a possibly armed Black man was shot and killed by Los Angeles County Sheriff’s deputies, reports ABC News.

It was the second day of protests following the death of Dijon Kizzee, who was riding his bike when deputies tried to stop him for “code violations related to his bike riding.”

The sheriff’s department said Kizzee fled the scene and a fight ensued when officers caught up to him.

“Our suspect was holding some items of clothing in his hands, punched one of the officers in the face, and then dropped the items in his hands,” L.A. County Sheriff’s Department Lt. Brandon Dean told reporters late Monday.

“The deputies noticed that inside the clothing items he dropped was a black semiautomatic handgun, at which time a deputy-involved shooting occurred.”

Black Lives Matter L.A. called on demonstrators to protest the shooting, which drew a crowd of nearly 100 immediately after it happened.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

