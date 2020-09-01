https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/elliott-broidy-justice-department-fundraiser-investigation/2020/09/01/id/985003

The U.S. Justice Department is moving toward charging longtime Republican fundraiser Elliott Broidy over efforts to influence the U.S. government for foreign interests, The Washington Post reports.

Broidy, who raised millions for President Donald Trump’s election in 2016 and for other Republican causes, is reportedly talking to prosecutors about a plea deal, according to anonymous sources cited by the Post.

A years-long probe against Broidy has looked at his alleged role in an effort to get high-level officials in the Trump administration to end a probe of Malaysian government corruption and for calling for extradition of a Chinese dissident back to China.

One of Broidy’s business associates, Nickie Mali Lum Davis, admitted Monday to her role in what has been described in charging documents as a “back-channel lobbying campaign” to stop the corruption probe of the Malaysian government and to send Chinese exile Guo Wengui back to China.

A charging document filed in Davis’ case said she aided and abetted two others, known only as Person A and Person B in the document. Sources told the Post the persons are former Fugees rapper Pras Michel and Broidy, respectively.

Michel’s lawyer has denied wrongdoing, as has Broidy’s previous lawyer.

