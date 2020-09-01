https://hannity.com/media-room/report-state-dept-to-release-details-of-illegal-monitoring-of-americans-including-hannity-trump-jr-more/

ADAM’S EXCUSE: Schiff Says ‘Everyone Understood’ He was ‘Mocking’ Trump’s Ukraine-Call

posted by Hannity Staff – 9.27.19

Rep. Adam Schiff deflected growing criticism Friday that he intentionally misled lawmakers regarding President Trump’s phone call with the leader of Ukraine; saying “everyone understood” it was a parody.

“Well, do you regret what you called the parody, the use of those phrases during the course of your opening statement?” asked CNN’s Wolf Blitzer.

“No. I think everyone understood. And my GOP colleagues may feign otherwise, that when I said, suggested that it was as if the President said, ‘Listen carefully because I’m only going to tell you seven more times’ that I was mocking the President’s conduct, but make no mistake about this. What the President did is of the utmost gravity and the utmost seriousness because it involves such a fundamental betrayal of his oath.”

Blitzer asks Schiff in the most supportive possible way if it was a mistake fabricating dialogue from Trump’s Ukraine call. Schiff said no, and that his words were “all too accurate.” pic.twitter.com/6WjmULZv1X — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) September 26, 2019

President Trump called on Rep. Adam Schiff to immediately resign this week; citing his botched “parody” reading of the Commander-in-Chief’s private phone conversation during hearings on Capitol Hill.

“Rep. Adam Schiff fraudulently read to Congress, with millions of people watching, a version of my conversation with the President of Ukraine that doesn’t exist. He was supposedly reading the exact transcribed version of the call, but he completely changed the words to make it sound horrible, and me sound guilty. HE WAS DESPERATE AND HE GOT CAUGHT. Adam Schiff therefore lied to Congress and attempted to defraud the American Public. He has been doing this for two years. I am calling for him to immediately resign from Congress based on this fraud!” posted Trump on Twitter.

…sound horrible, and me sound guilty. HE WAS DESPERATE AND HE GOT CAUGHT. Adam Schiff therefore lied to Congress and attempted to defraud the American Public. He has been doing this for two years. I am calling for him to immediately resign from Congress based on this fraud! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 27, 2019

“My summary of the president’s call was meant to be at least, part, in parody,” Schiff said after the hearing. “The fact that that’s not clear is a separate problem in and of itself. Of course, the president never said, ‘If you don’t understand me I’m going to say it seven more times,’ my point is, that’s the message that the Ukraine president was receiving in not so many words.”

Read the full report here.