The Log Cabin Republicans call themselves “the nation’s original and largest organization representing LGBT conservatives and straight allies.” I haven’t noticed much from them lately, but this Twitter video by Christian Walker is good, and is getting a lot of attention. Christian is Herschel Walker’s son:

At a time when hundreds of millions of corporate dollars are flowing into the coffers of the Marxist, anti-American Black Lives Matter organization, Walker’s message couldn’t be more important.

