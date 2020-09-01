https://www.newsmax.com/newsmax-tv/richard-grenell-dni-john-ratcliffe-intelligence/2020/08/31/id/984736/

Director of National Intelligence John Ratcliffe’s written congressional intelligence briefings will expose leakers and end the political weaponization of cherry-picked intel, according to former acting DNI Richard Grenell on Newsmax TV.

“We have a problem in Washington: They like to take the information that they get and spoon feed it to the public in nefarious ways publicly,” Grenell told Monday’s “John Bachman Now.” “But, when they’re under oath, they say completely the opposite.

“By putting it in writing, it’s going to be very difficult to pick and choose, cherry pick to reporters, the information.”

Grenell singled out House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff, D-Calif., as the leading culprit, saying he was quick to talk about the mere “problem” of Russia election propaganda on social media to try to damage President Donald Trump, while downplaying the true “crisis” of China’s election meddling being waged to get Joe Biden in the White House.

“He is doing what he always does, which is leak one-sided information that creates just a false narrative,” Grenell told host John Bachman, saying Schiff is “focusing on a problem while ignoring the crisis” for political purposes.

“We all know this and Adam Schiff can’t say it,” Grenell continued about the “crisis” with China vs. the mere social media propaganda from Russia. “He has to gloss over it, because it’s not good for Biden or the Democrats when the Communist Party of China outright wants them to win.”

Ratcliffe has announced he would no longer feed classified intelligence to Schiff in a verbal briefing, instead putting it all on paper and creating a paper trail — one that might also help expose the criminal leaks of classified intelligence.

“What Adam Schiff says on CNN and MSNBC is not what people tell us under oath,” Grenell said. “When they leak something verbally to a reporter, there’s no paper trail, and the reporter and you get to say, ‘oh, I don’t know where we got this’ and pretend like it’s a credible source.”

Grenell issued a caution to reporters: Do not take Schiff or his staffers’ word for it any longer. Ask to see the documents.

“You should know now the intelligence briefing is written, and you should ask, if you’re a reporter, ‘let me have the full context, let me have the full writing, because I know it’s in writing,'” Grenell said.

Important: See Newsmax TV now carried in 70 million cable homes, on DirecTV Ch. 349, Dish Network Ch. 216, Xfinity Ch. 1115, Spectrum, U-verse Ch. 1220, FiOS Ch. 615, Optimum Ch. 102, Cox cable, Suddenlink Ch. 102, Mediacom Ch. 277, or Find More Cable Systems – Click Here.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

