https://www.wnd.com/2020/09/sister-turned-suspect-portland-killing-trump-supporter/

The 48-year-old suspect in the fatal shooting of a Trump supporter in Portland, Oregon, Saturday night was turned in to police by his sister.

Michael Forest Reinoehl, who calls himself “100% Antifa,” is accused of shooting 39-year-old Portland resident Aaron Danielson in the chest after most of the cars in a caravan organized by the group Patriot Prayer had left the city. Danielson, described as a supporter of the Vancouver, Washington-based group, died in the street outside a parking garage.

Reinoehl’s 36-year-old sister said she was awakened Sunday morning by a phone call from someone who threatened “our whole family was in danger unless we turned him over.”

She told the Oregonian newspaper of Portland the phone call was how she learned that her brother was the suspect in the shooting.

TRENDING: CDC now says 94% of COVID deaths had an underlying condition, only 6% were COVID alone

“We reached out to police and confirmed that we recognized Michael in the screenshots” posted online, she said, asking that her name not be published because of the threats.

The sister said, according to the paper, Reinoehl has been estranged from the family for at least three years. He has a son and daughter and is split from their mother.

“I have friends, family and loved ones on both sides of the conflict,” Reinoehl’s sister told the Oregonian. “Violence begets violence and hatred begets hatred. This is not the solution. My heart goes out to the victim. It always has, before I even knew my brother was involved.”

The paper reported Reinoehl also was accused of carrying a loaded gun at a downtown Portland protest in July. He posted videos of demonstrations he attended, using the hashtags #blacklivesmatter, #anewnation and #breonnataylor.

Reinoehl was ordered to appear in court, but the allegations were dropped July 30 with a “no complaint,” according to court records.

A spokesman for Multnomah County District Attorney Mike Schmidt said the office is still reviewing the July case, the Portland paper reported.

Schmidt was not the DA when the office handled Reinoehl’s gun case. But when he took office Aug. 1, he announced he would not pursue low-level charges against demonstrators, such as interfering with police or resisting arrest.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

