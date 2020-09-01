https://www.theblaze.com/news/slap-in-the-face-nancy-pelosi-busted-using-shuttered-salon-for-services-despite-lockdown

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) was caught on camera Monday having her hair done in a San Francisco salon despite the fact that the city has not allowed the establishment to offer services for months due to the coronavirus restrictions, in a move the owner says is “a slap in the face.”

What are the details?

Fox News reported the exclusive story, showing security footage of Pelosi traipsing through eSalon in San Francisco with wet hair — and without a mask covering her face — in violation of multiple orders put in place by the liberal city in an effort to fight COVID-19.

Salon owner Erica Kious showed Fox News a text she received from one of the stylists who rents from her on Sunday night, which read, “I’ll be there at 2:45 tomorrow. Pelosi assistant just messaged me to do her hair.”

Kious recalled her reaction after receiving the message, saying, “I was like, are you kidding me right now? Do I let this happen? What do I do?”

The owner noted that she “can’t control” stylists’ actions right now, saying they’re currently not paying rent on their spots at the salon.

Sure enough, the speaker of the House was seen on the business’ security footage the next day, and Kious shared it with Fox News.

“It was a slap in the face that she went in, you know, that she feels that she can just go and get her stuff done while no one else can go in, and I can’t work,” Kious told the outlet.

“We have been shut down for so long, not just me, but most of the small businesses and I just can’t – it’s a feeling – a feeling of being deflated, helpless and honestly beaten down,” she continued. “I have been fighting for six months for a business that took me 12 years to build to reopen.”

Kious added, “I am a single mom, I have two small children, and I have no income.”

When asked for comment, Pelosi spokesman Drew Hammill denied that the speaker broke any rules despite the camera footage, saying, “The speaker always wears a mask and complies with local COVID requirements.”

In a later statement, Hammill admitted his boss was in the salon but the speaker blamed the business, saying in a statement to KTVU-TV:

The Speaker always wears a mask and complies with local COVID requirements. This business offered for the Speaker to come in on Monday and told her they were allowed by the city to have one customer at a time in the business. The Speaker complied with the rules as presented to her by this establishment.

How are people reacting?

Conservatives on Twitter reacted with fury over the speaker’s apparent hypocrisy.

Former acting Director of National Intelligence Richard Grenell tweeted, “The people must wear a mask in California. The people can’t go to the gym. The people can’t go to just any salon. But if you know @GavinNewsom you can.”

Former Arkansas Gov. Mike Huckabee (R) wrote, “Funny how Dems make harsh rules for others but they are too important to follow them-joining Philly Mayor, DeBlabbio, Lori Lightfoot, now Pelosi joins the club. Pass the high-dollar ice cream, Nancy! Oh, it’s not for the ‘little people.'”

Guy Benson, political editor of Townhall wrote, “Once again, the rules are for the little people. I’m sure @SpeakerPelosi was getting her unlawful blowout “for the children,” or whatever. Sorry, suffering salon owners and barbers!”

This story has been updated to add a second statement from Speaker Pelosi’s spokesman.

