https://www.westernjournal.com/leftists-social-media-try-cancel-adele-cultural-appropriation/

Social justice warriors attempted to cancel singer/songwriter Adele on Monday after she posted a photo celebrating Jamaican culture.

In the photograph, Adele’s hair is braided into Bantu knots, which was labeled as a form of “cultural appropriation” by Twitter users.

“Happy what would be Notting Hill Carnival my beloved London,” the singer wrote.

The music industry superstar was celebrating the anniversary of the Notting Hill Carnival, an annual celebration in Britain centered on African-Caribbean ethnic traditions, according to Google Arts & Culture.

Those who attacked Adele made it seem as though her actions had been harmful to the black community.

TRENDING: Skateboarder in Biden’s Backyard Hits Nominee’s ‘You Ain’t Black’ Comment, Explains Why He’s on the Trump Train

If 2020 couldn’t get anymore bizarre, Adele is giving us Bantu knots and cultural appropriation that nobody asked for. This officially marks all of the top white women in pop as problematic. Hate to see it. pic.twitter.com/N9CqPqh7GX — Ernest Owens (@MrErnestOwens) August 30, 2020

“Black people have been through enough in 2020.” Adele: pic.twitter.com/4RwWF7B0Ou — Frederick Joseph (@FredTJoseph) August 30, 2020

Other users came out in defense of Adele, arguing that a better description for her attire and hair braids would be “cultural appreciation.”

Poppycock! This humbug totally misses the spirit of Notting Hill Carnival and the tradition of “ dress up” or “ masquerade” Adele was born and raised in Tottenham she gets it more than most. Thank you Adele. Forget the Haters. https://t.co/sabpPPRtID — David Lammy (@DavidLammy) August 31, 2020

Jamaicans is trending because SJWs are accusing Adele of cultural appropriation for wearing a Jamaican flag and Bantu knots. We are the most unbothered people on the planet who have nothing but appreciation for everyone appreciating our culture. Ya’ll are miserable and ignorant pic.twitter.com/AL4lATICDh — Keiko 🇯🇲 (@GolferGirl305) August 31, 2020

so everyone is saying this is cultural appropriation. i’m jamaican and i see it more like cultural appreciation. pic.twitter.com/ZzZphAunyJ — Space Bootz (@wastedlike) August 30, 2020

RELATED: Left Rattled by Anti-Communist Themes in Upcoming ‘Call of Duty’

Adele is an honorary Jamaican she always has been idc 🇯🇲 — Candice Carty-Williams (@CandiceC_W) August 30, 2020

According to Dictionary.com, cultural appropriation is “the adoption or co-opting, usually without acknowledgment, of cultural identity markers associated with or originating in minority communities by people or communities with a relatively privileged status.”

So what it means is white people are not allowed to celebrate minority cultures; if they do so they are being racist.

If that is the case, where does this logic stop? Are white people allowed to cook ethnic food? Can white artists play jazz or hip-hop music?

If braiding your hair a certain way is wrong, why not outlaw these and many other instances of “cultural appropriation” as well?

Sharing cultural traditions and products help create unity and tolerance; it isn’t a form of stealing or manipulation.

Unfortunately, social justice warriors don’t think logically about these things.

Blindly listening to their neo-Marxist leaders, social justice mobs are always waiting for another opportunity to feign moral superiority.

This isn’t the first time Adele has been targeted either.

Back in May, the singer posted a photo on Instagram revealing her massive weight loss of nearly 100 lbs, according to Prevention.

Many of her fans offered praise for her transformation, while others on social media suggested that the praise for Adele was a form of fat-shaming.

If you’re posting all over the timeline about Adele being better now cause she’s thin go ahead and unfollow me and consider yourself antagonistic to all the fat people in your life. — Reina Sultan-#8ToAbolition (@SultanReina) May 6, 2020

Can we please not celebrate Adele for losing weight like it’s the ultimate achievement? The news articles & tweets are disgusting 😬 — Katie Meehan 🌟 (@_katiemeehan) May 6, 2020

Social justice warriors are always looking for something to complain about.

Would you consider this to be “cultural appropriation”? 0% (0 Votes) 0% (0 Votes)

They claim to be for “anti-racism” but attack those who celebrate other cultures. Body positivity is only good insofar as unhealthy bodies are the ones being described as “positive.”

These so-called “social justice warriors” are fueled by nothing but hate.

What they are arguing for with “cultural appropriation” is the segregation of races, ethnicities and various other identity groups.

In that way, they are no different than the racists of the Jim Crow South.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

