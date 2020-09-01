https://www.redstate.com/mike_miller/2020/09/01/this-is-really-bad-%E2%80%94-social-media-weighs-in-after-bidens-very-bad-day-in-pittsburgh/

Joe Biden is in the Catch-22 of his political career, folks. If he stays in his basement, he faces the legitimate question of whether he’s fit — both physically and mentally — to assume the duties of the presidency. If he hits the campaign trail, he runs the risk of… Pittsburgh.

The latter occurred on Monday, and it wasn’t a pretty sight. At all. Put another way, Joe had a very bad day in Pittsburgh. A really bad day.

As my RedState colleague Nick Arama reported, Biden gave a speech in Pittsburgh on Monday that went far beyond simple gaffes and pregnant pauses. A performance that left little doubt. Joe Biden is in decline.

Worse, Biden’s decline is accelerating, seemingly every time he steps up to a microphone. Garbled words and forgotten thoughts are now replaced with entire nonsensical sentences. Even worse, he doesn’t even seem to realize what he just said made no sense at all.

Here’s a short example.

As Biden was rifling through the “crises” America has faced under Donald Trump, he identified one such crisis as “the birth of the right American future.” Worse? He had no idea what he just said made no sense whatsoever, even given that he said it for political expediency.

Among other nonsensical things Biden said in front of a very sparse “crowd” was this gem, which got the attention of Eric Trump.

“Covid has taken this year, just since the outbreak, has taken more than 100 year [sic], look, here’s, the lives, it’s just, it’s ju-, I mean, you think about it. More lives this year than any other year.”

Yes, “you think about it.” You think about what just came out of the mouth — the brain — of a soon-to-be 78-year-old-man who wants to become the most powerful man on the planet.

You really think about it.

Someone else who thought about it was conservative actor James Woods, who took a humorous approach to a troubling pattern.

“It’s even worse when you see it written down,” one person observed.

As news and video of Biden’s very bad day in Pittsburgh began to spread on social media, many of the normal “gaffe jokes” gave way to legitimate concern about his obvious decline.

Republican activist Brandon Straka, a former liberal and co-founder of the WalkAway movement reacted, as well.

“OMG. This isn’t a mispronunciation or stumbling over a few words. This is really bad.”

National Security News posted a video of an interview Biden did just four years ago, in a stark contrast to his performance yesterday.

Some people remembered seeing similar decline in elderly grandparents.

This person offered up a “diagnosis” of Joe’s condition.

And on it went.

There were the usual responses we see every time Joe flubs a word or a sentence, here or there. I’ve purposely left them out, in favor of tweets expressing genuine concerns about — and for — the guy.

Genuine concerns about how or why the Democrat Party, even his wife, “Dr.” Jill, could allow him to continue. Those concerns are real, and they raise real questions.

As I said, earlier, it’s one thing to garble or a word or two — maybe an entire sentence every once in a while. But to mangle an entire paragraph, and not even be aware of what just happened? Immediately after the garbled words just left your apparently garbled brain?

Something is wrong, here — and it’s getting worse.

America, Joe Biden — regardless of his politics — in unfit to serve as President of the United States. Worse, people who truly care about him should put an end to the charade — both for him, and for the country.

