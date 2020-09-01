https://thehill.com/homenews/media/514693-sports-radio-host-in-missouri-taken-off-air-after-comments-about-kamala-harris

A sports radio host in Missouri was taken off the air Monday following alleged offensive comments made about Democratic vice-presidential hopeful Kamala HarrisKamala HarrisKamala Harris pops in on Brandy and Monica’s ‘Verzuz’ Battle: ‘You queens, you stars’ Trump says he isn’t meeting with Blake family because they wanted ‘lawyers involved’ Jacob Blake’s uncle says family believes Trump ‘incited this violence,’ doesn’t want ‘anything to do with him’ MORE.

According to an announcement by staff at Springfield’s Jock radio stations, Nate Lucas, host of “The Nate Lucas Show,” will not appear on-air all week, according to the Springfield News-Leader.

The News-Leader reported that a recording of Lucas’ controversial statement was unavailable, but three people with knowledge about the situation said he used an offensive, sexist slur to describe Harris on his show on Friday.

The sources also told the news outlet that Lucas was critical of Missouri State University’s football program after the team members planned to march through campus to raise awareness about racial injustice.

Tom Ladd, the station’s operations manager, informed listeners about Lucas’ absence, leaving out specific details on the matter but asking viewers to allow time for the station to investigate.

“While we’d like to say more about the situation right now, it would probably be better if we leave it at that for the time being,” Ladd said on air on Monday.

Also on Monday, Art Hains, a host of a long-time sports radio show, stepped down from the station, saying he did not want to be associated with the “regrettable” comments allegedly made by Lucas about Missouri State student-athletes and staffers.

Hains said he reviewed Lucas’ tape, adding that he would be gone until the incident involving Lucas settled on a decision of proper handling.

Last year, Lucas also faced criticism after referring to a caller as a “likely pedophile” after the caller questioned his professionalism and ethics.

The Hill reached out to Zimmer Midwest Communications, which owns the station, for comment, but those with information about the matter were not immediately available for comment.

