A Target employee is under fire after reportedly filming the creation of a fake Starbucks beverage with extremely toxic ingredients — all in the name of police.

What are the details?

In a since-deleted TikTok video, a Target Starbucks barista demanded “more dead cops” as he crafted a toxic “Blue Lives Matter” drink, complete with an entire cup of bleach.

The video — which is captioned “All I want for Christmas is more dead cops” — begins with an empty Starbucks cup with the words “Blue Lives Matter” scrawled on its side.

The drink, apparently meant for police officers and their supporters, is also topped off with a blue food coloring.

“Hi, guys, I updated my recipe for the Blue Lives Matter drinks,” the barista can be heard saying. “First, we’re gonna start with bleach. All the way to the third line. Then we’re gonna add ice, because, you know, cops love ice. … We add more bleach, a little blood of innocent black men, and then we add this special blue ingredient that Starbucks has. We do have it, and yes, we are holding out on you.”

The barista adds, “[E]ven though it has a strawless lid, we’re going to serve it with a straw because, you know, they only think about themselves.”

According to the Police Tribune, the barista — identified as Van Greyson Hart, employee at a Target Starbucks in Indianapolis, Indiana — is directly employed by Target, not Starbucks.

A spokesperson for Starbucks told the outlet that it was aware of the video and condemned all of the former employee’s actions.

In a statement, Target said, “This video is appalling and unacceptable. We don’t tolerate this behavior at Target, want all guests to be treated with respect, and are terminating the team member who is responsible. We also have rigorous food safety procedures in place, which this team member egregiously violated with this behavior. We’re deeply sorry for this disturbing video, which TikTok has removed based on the platform’s guidelines.”

