87-year-old Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, who is recovering from cancer, officiated the wedding of a family friend over the weekend. . .

. . .without a mask, of course, because masks are only for regular people:

The bride tweeted that they tested negative prior to the ceremony, but the media, for some reason, has an issue when President Trump doesn’t wear a mask around people who have also tested negative for coronavirus:

Did the pandemic end and nobody told us? Because libs have been saying for months how essential it is to wear a mask to protect RBG:

*Except if it’s a wedding because coronavirus can’t spread at a wedding. It’s science.

