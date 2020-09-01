https://twitchy.com/sarah-313035/2020/09/01/taxpayer-funded-npr-busts-donald-trump-for-claiming-without-evidence-that-kyle-rittenhouse-may-have-acted-in-self-defense/

87-year-old Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, who is recovering from cancer, officiated the wedding of a family friend over the weekend. . .

Ruth Bader Ginsburg officiated a wedding and everyone better have worn a mask https://t.co/7B5NrpEAul pic.twitter.com/ybRFVwRZlJ — Jezebel (@Jezebel) September 1, 2020

. . .without a mask, of course, because masks are only for regular people:

2020 has been rough, but yesterday was Supreme. pic.twitter.com/k9wBXtSCEm — Barb Solish (@barbsolish) August 31, 2020

The bride tweeted that they tested negative prior to the ceremony, but the media, for some reason, has an issue when President Trump doesn’t wear a mask around people who have also tested negative for coronavirus:

And don’t worry, we tested negative! — Barb Solish (@barbsolish) August 31, 2020

Did the pandemic end and nobody told us? Because libs have been saying for months how essential it is to wear a mask to protect RBG:

Street sign in DC’s Adams Morgan neighborhood urges people to wear a mask…to protect Ruth Bader Ginsburg. pic.twitter.com/KdXziI4q08 — Michael Collins (@mcollinsNEWS) July 11, 2020

*Except if it’s a wedding because coronavirus can’t spread at a wedding. It’s science.

***

