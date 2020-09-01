https://twitchy.com/brett-3136/2020/09/01/the-gaslighting-here-is-insane-reuters-video-journalists-report-is-indistinguishable-from-a-biden-campaign-ad/

We knew that Reuters could report fake news just as well as CNN or MSNBC, just not quite as often. What we don’t expect from Reuters is opinion pieces, but somebody in management must have been getting nervous about Joe Biden’s presidential prospects and decided it was time for their video journalist to put together a BuzzFeed-type video pitting Biden against President Trump on issues around race in America.

Yahaira Jacquez reaches all the way back to Trump’s campaign speech in which progressives claimed he called all Mexicans rapists (while mistaking “their” for “they’re” in the subtitles), but somehow overlooked Biden’s claims that “poor kids can be just as smart as white kids” and that if you’re not voting for him, “you ain’t black.” If you watch closely, you’ll notice that a lot: Jacquez pulls a lot from Trump’s four years in office, but when it comes to Biden, it’s like he hasn’t been in Washington for nearly 50 years. Biden alleges, Biden proposes, Biden says … the campaign talking points are all accepted as a matter of fact.

Just watch:

President Trump has responded to the nationwide protests over George Floyd’s death by focusing on ‘law and order’ and urging a militaristic response. On the other hand, Joe Biden has resisted activists calls to defund the police #USElection2020 pic.twitter.com/eWlHFrLCZW — Reuters (@Reuters) September 1, 2020

With Biden finally acknowledging the rioting, vandalism, and arson in the nation’s Democrat-run cities, the media is doing its best to help his campaign walk back any suggestion of defunding the police.

This is a lie. A flat out lie. https://t.co/NoRhKRD5du — Mickey White (@BiasedGirl) September 1, 2020

Biden says some funding should ‘absolutely’ be redirected from police https://t.co/1aTsPhklrw #FoxNews — Mickey White (@BiasedGirl) September 1, 2020

I’ve never seen any news cycle as dishonest as this one in my life. Not even close. https://t.co/n1xusGHggk — David Harsanyi (@davidharsanyi) September 1, 2020

Reuters openly part of Joe’s campaign now. Hope his handlers pay you guys well. 👍🏻 — Art (@realartinro) September 1, 2020

We need to redefine what is treated a “gift in kind” and treated as a non cash donation. The same for private organizations like PP and unions. — Vickie (@vickiebd) September 1, 2020

Reuters is an “objective” news source pic.twitter.com/HL9zV35c1E — Jonesy (@JonesyLaird) September 1, 2020

This is gaslighting at its finest — AttackPilotTrader (@BenAltitude) September 1, 2020

Reuters is showing it’s Tass again. — MikkyfinN (@Mikkyfinn) September 1, 2020

This may be one of the most dishonest media stories ever. — Zaggs (@Zaggs) September 1, 2020

Everyone sees it at this point. It is what it is — John DelVento (@delventotime) September 1, 2020

I would suggest we all submit for a violation of campaign finance laws. I didn’t see any campaign authority line in this advertisement. — 🄳🄱🄴🅃🅉🄴🄻 rEcLaIMiNg mY tImE (@dbetzel) September 1, 2020

Campaign ad by Reuters. — Gary Key (@GaryKeyHomes) September 1, 2020

Who paid for this political ad? — Mo Reed (@mokatred16) September 1, 2020

I believe you mean to hash tag BidenHarris2020 — Legend (@ThePlowboys) September 1, 2020

😂😂😂 pathetic — Omar Elfishawi (@idbeentaken8) September 1, 2020

I hate it when trump calls the media the enemy of the people but it’s getting hard to argue at this point. Blatant lie and no one will call it out. — Drew (@TheRynsburglar) September 1, 2020

Thanks for weighing in, Leni. — Add your name (@corrcomm) September 1, 2020

Is this a Biden ad? I mean I hope you got paid for this because if you didn’t you missed an opportunity. — Byron (@ByronFackenthal) September 1, 2020

My thought exactly. It’s indistinguishable from a campaign ad. — Joe Jackson (@JoeJack999) September 1, 2020

Come on…there is bias and then there is outright propaganda. This is the latter. — Patrick (@pgoodnight) September 1, 2020

Those aren’t ‘protests’. Those are riots. It isn’t militaristic to put down riots. I truly despise our mainstream press. You are gifted with such freedom no country has had before or since & you abuse that freedom by serving as the agitprop organ of authoritarian socialists. — Troy Riser (@TroyRiser) September 1, 2020

Biden is on record for wanting funds ‘redirected’ and his VP pick is full on with defunding. The president has offered FBI and NG help IF the local Dems request it. They have steadfastly refused. Reuters can lie, and fools like the commenters here may buy it but it’s all a lie. — Trumpster (@Gettingtrump) September 1, 2020

Biden doesn’t want to defund the police he just supports reallocation of police resources. Not sure what the difference is but I’m sure in Biden’s mind there is. — Gary Scott (@NoleAlum83) September 1, 2020

Truth need not apply to leftist journos pic.twitter.com/g8GgPDDdw2 — Xi’s Flood Rafts (@SayNoToMarx) September 1, 2020

😂😂😂😂Y’all still using the same old edited clips #Enemyofthepoeple — Hayden 🇦🇺 (@Hayden_G4) September 1, 2020

Sick and tired of the media bias. — Gabby (@gkc_11) September 1, 2020

Who created this ad at Reuters? — John Schwartz 🇺🇸 ⭐️⭐️⭐️ (@john_schwartz) September 1, 2020

You’re doing campaign ads for Biden.#journalism — Anmarie (@AnmarieInMn) September 1, 2020

Wait, is this CNN? — Dave (@RVA_dave) September 1, 2020

no one is falling for these lies — George Smith (@P1B_WMichigan) September 1, 2020

Full desperation today — Squish (@SqwishU) September 1, 2020

No quotation marks. No indication that it’s an opinion piece or an editorial. What’s the difference between Reuter’s and the DNC? — Joseph (@jvs88s) September 1, 2020

This is the most absurdly displayed 3 minutes of non-news “news” in 2020. The @JoeBiden campaign should be required to report this as an in-kind donation. — John Vaughan 🇺🇸 (@JVIII3) September 1, 2020

This is outright propaganda. Shame on you. Joe Biden and the left have been supporting Antifa and BLM rioting, looting, burning, assaulting, murdering, in leftist cities for 3 months! They have organized money to bail out these domestic terrorists! You are no news organization. — India (@LibertyEv1776) September 1, 2020

This is gaslighting and a political ad. — India (@LibertyEv1776) September 1, 2020

This needs to be reported to the FEC as a contribution to the Biden campaign. The media is playing with 🔥. Their inability to objectively report the truth is hurting this country. — USMC Dad (@Mike7590396) September 1, 2020

Reuters actively campaigning for Biden. — JohnnyG (@realJohnGoeller) September 1, 2020

Hey @jack You’re going to allow open election interference from Reuters on your platform? This is completely beyond belief . — Jonathan Moloney (Parler @JonathanM) (@jonathan_wcm) September 1, 2020

Yahaira, your money is on the dresser. -DNC — FFS (@BamaLeprechaun) September 1, 2020

This is beyond dishonest. You’re not even a news organization anymore. You’re simply a spin machine for the DNC. You really are #FakeNews AND #TheEnemyOfThePeople — Diane Piette (@DianePiette1) September 1, 2020

Umm, at the end you’re supposed to say: “My name is Joe Biden and I approved this ad.” — blam (@blamblam14S) September 1, 2020

Hey Reuters, did you register with the FEC as a Biden Super PAC? @FEChttps://t.co/AxICCuRgPr — Megs (@Megs_USA) September 1, 2020

Aren’t you supposed to at least attempt to look impartial? — James Greville (@jimigrev) September 1, 2020

This is unacceptable from a supposedly reputable news outlet. What the hell are you doing? — UKForUSA (@UKForUSA) September 1, 2020

My goodness. The gaslighting here is insane. You people don’t realize the impact this will have on the public’s trust in the media. It’s not worth it to get rid of the bad orange man. It’s just not. — Karl Scythe (@karlscythe) September 1, 2020

If someone overdubbed Biden saying, “I’m Joe Biden, and I approve this message” at the end of this video, you wouldn’t think twice about it.

Unreal.

