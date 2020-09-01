https://www.wnd.com/2020/09/stinks-high-heaven-now-schools-testing-sewage-coronavirus-evidence/

Several universities across the country have started testing the sewage from their residential dorms in order to monitor for coronavirus.

According to a report at the Utah State University Today, researchers are watching COVID-19 infections there with the program that “shows promising results.”

It has raised some concerns, however.

TRENDING: Sister turned in ‘100% Antifa’ suspect in Portland killing of Trump supporter

“This stinks to high heaven,” said Rick Manning, president of Americans for Limited Government, in a report at the Daily Torch.

“I think we need to get to the bottom of this. This seems like a gross violation of a student’s most personal rights. Maybe they should change Miranda to say, ‘Nothing you flush can be used against you in a court of law.'”

Explained the Daily Torch report, “The school year is off to a ‘crappy’ start for hundreds of students at Utah State University. That’s because the university forced them to quarantine in their dorm rooms after a test of the sewage from four buildings found traces of the Covid-19 virus.”

“As far as I know, I have not given the school any permission to test my pee or pooh,” a senior, Emily, told the Torch. “I guess it’s kind of cool they have the technology to do this. I know they are just trying to prevent a [Covid] outbreak. But I am concerned they could start testing for drugs without my knowledge or consent.”

The technology for testing for substances in wastewater has been around for some time. But it’s only recently been applied to the problem of COVID-19.

Other schools that are using similar processes include the University of Colorado, the University of Arizona, the University of California-San Diego and Syracuse.

The report noted some parents also are expressing their concern – on social media.

One such post said, “Is this really happening right now! I feel so strongly that we are being tested to see how far we will let this go until we push back!! Is anyone waking up yet!?”

The USU Today report said wastewater samples are processed at the NanoBioPhotonics Lab.

“Analyzing wastewater to monitor an infectious disease was implemented previously to monitor the polio virus,” Keith Roper, a USU professor, said in the Today report.

“This is the first time, however, that wastewater monitoring has been performed using modern technologies at a broad scale during a pandemic.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

