Guest post by Niall McCrae

The authorities weren’t expecting this. Over twenty thousand thronged Trafalgar Square in London to protest against the New Normal of curtailed civil liberties. Unable to control a contagious coronavirus, the government is controlling the people instead. But the backlash has begun.

The British took a long time to find their characteristic irreverence for authority. During lockdown a courageous few demonstrated at Speakers’ Corner, the historic reserve of free speech, and several were arrested. Among those handcuffed and taken to a police cell was Piers Corbyn, brother of leftie Jeremy (electorally vanquished leader of the Labour Party). Wearing an unfashionable cardigan throughout the heatwave, this gaunt but energetic 73-year-old is an unlikely hero, taking his message around the country with the punk-style protest group StandUpX.

The massive Trafalgar Square protest questioned the ridiculous Covid hysteria & lies, ANTI SCIENCE #Lockdown‘s, mask wearing diktats & the push for a dangerous unsafe, ineffective & unnecessary “vaccine”. Like all Totalitarian Regimes the government arrested the protest leader pic.twitter.com/RHWMeivu5T — Ian56 (@Ian56789) August 31, 2020

Covid sceptics are portrayed in mainstream media as a small fringe of selfish fools and disaffected conspiracy theorists, but the large crowd was of every class and creed. The speakers included experienced doctors and nurses.

Dr Kevin Corbett described the ‘Nazification’ of the National Health Service, which stopped cancer screening, transformed hospitals into Fort Knox, falsely recorded coronavirus deaths, and deprives the elderly of treatment with unsolicited ‘do not resuscitate’ labels. While the NHS was worshipped with weekly clapping sessions on every street, thousands of excess deaths were caused by the Covid shutdown. Traducing the legitimacy of Covid-19, YouTube sensation Professor Dolores Cahill explained how a public health crisis has been contrived and exploited for commercial and political ends.

David Icke, conspiracy theorist in chief, has warned for thirty years that our masters are building a New World Order, a claim for which he is ridiculed and censured. But millions are listening to him now. I was standing behind the stage and saw thousands of faces relinquishing their scepticism. Some of his ideas are far-fetched, but he tells inconvenient truths.

A charismatic speaker, Icke lauded the intelligence of the virus. Stay six feet away from each other – it’s got a tape measure. We can meet friends outside our social ‘bubble’ for up to 15 minutes, because it’s got a watch. It must have a calendar too, because masks were made mandatory a week after the announcement. And the virus knows which political events to attend; that is, any rally that the establishment doesn’t like, while Black Lives Matter protests are somehow immune.

At the end of the rally Piers Corbyn was arrested and later hit with a £10000 fine for organising an illegal event. Yet the massively-funded BLM, marching on the same weekend, went unpunished. Unlike the peaceful protest at Trafalgar Square, BLM agitators taunted police and called for violent insurrection. The hypocrisy of the authorities is mind-boggling, but not everyone sees it because the media continue to act as the propaganda arm of the state.

Yesterday’s Trafalgar Square rally may well have been populated by cranks and eccentrics. But @metpoliceuk needs to explain why the organiser was handed a £10k fine when other protests during lockdown have been allowed to go ahead without interference. https://t.co/SQXBV15bAk — Paul Embery (@PaulEmbery) August 30, 2020

The London newspaper Evening Standard reduced the attendance to ‘hundreds’, before the predictable smears. An awful Huffington Post report rebutted the Covidiots’ delusions: they say that freedoms have been denied, but section 2 of the Equality Act still applies. That’s the ‘right to life’, so they should be happy. Actually even that most fundamental of rights has been breached by the government, denying access to healthcare and causing a rise in suicide.

Our politicians have been pathetic. It seems likely that coronavirus will be merged with seasonal flu to justify indefinite renewal of emergency laws, with no end to muzzling of the masses and an increasingly punitive regime of fines and arrests. The only way to stop this is by popular revolt, and there are promising signs.

On the same day as the London rally a vast crowd protested in Berlin, despite the government’s attempt to ban the event. A section of the crowd attempted to break into the Reichstag, quelled by a legion of police in full riot gear. According to rumours, the German army is reluctant to be called in as many soldiers, conscious of the darkness of history, would refuse to attack their compatriots.

Meanwhile in Ireland several hundred demonstrators gathered at the national television broadcaster RTE, angered by their portrayal as reckless imbeciles by this purveyor of fake news. This followed an anti-lockdown rally of seven thousand on the previous weekend, starring Dolores Cahill. Truly, this is an international resistance.

Sadly, the movement against the Covid regime is fractured. The Trafalgar Square speakers were as notable for who was absent. No Toby Young, whose brilliant online bulletin Lockdown Sceptics has kept the bewildered sane. No Peter Hitchens, the outspoken Mail on Sunday columnist who was first to put his head above the parapet and call out this Covid nonsense. No Carl Heneghan, the medical scientist at Oxford University who exposed the manipulation of mortality data.

The reasoning for such reticence is understandable but flawed. It’s the belief that a cause is undermined by association with discredited characters. But the likes of Piers Corbyn and David Icke are not bad people, and they are certainly not as mad as the Covid fanatics ruling our lives. You don’t need to distance yourself from an event just because some messages don’t exactly match your own. The main thrust of protest is not about whether 5G endangers health or Bill Gates is the devil incarnate, but freedom.

In an ecumenical movement, the people must take back control.

