President TrumpDonald John TrumpTrump compares police who use force to golfers who ‘choke’ Pence told to be on standby to assume powers during Trump’s abrupt Walter Reed visit: book Top Senate Democrat requests German ambassador nomination pulled over past inflammatory comments MORE’s campaign is calling on CNN to fire political analyst Joe Lockhart after the White House deputy press secretary for former President Clinton stoked suspicion on Twitter about Trump having suffered a stroke.

“CNN should fire Joe Lockhart, a lifetime failure who thought it was a great idea for fellow loser Michael Dukakis to put on that stupid helmet, for knowingly pushing a conspiracy theory about President Trump’s health,” the Trump campaign said in a statement.

“Great political expert that he is, Lockhart single-handedly sank the John Kerry John Forbes KerryThe Hill’s Campaign Report: Biden condemns violence, blames Trump for fomenting it l Bitter Mass. primaries reach the end l Super PAC spending set to explode Swift Boat strategist to oversee huge pro-Trump super PAC: report Markey widens lead to 12 points in Massachusetts Senate race: poll MORE campaign and now he’s doing the same to Joe Biden Joe BidenTrump says Black Lives Matter is ‘bad for Black people’ Kamala Harris pops in on Brandy and Monica’s ‘Verzuz’ Battle: ‘You queens, you stars’ Hillicon Valley: Twitter flags Trump campaign tweet of Biden clip as manipulated media | Democrats demand in-person election security briefings resume | Proposed rules to protect power grid raise concerns MORE from a distance. If another CNN employee said similar things about Barack Obama Barack Hussein ObamaChadwick Boseman tweet bumps Obama’s as most-liked post ever Painting the nation: Which vision of America spoke to you? Clinton mourns Boseman: ‘He was a hero on screen and off’ MORE they’d be fired immediately, so the same standard should be applied here. That is, of course, unless CNN is complicit in the smear campaign in order to level the playing field against Joe Biden, somebody who truly has lost a step,” the campaign added.

CNN has not responded to a request for comment.

Lockhart took to Twitter on Tuesday to ask, “Did @realDonaldTrump have a stroke which he is hiding from the American public?”

In a subsequent tweet, Lockhart denied spreading misinformation, saying he was asking a question based on a book from New York Times correspondent Michael Schmidt, who reported that Trump made a visit to the hospital last year and Vice President Pence was put on standby in case he had to assume emergency powers.

“No reporting just a question,” Lockhart said over Twitter.

@RonnyJackson4TX if you read the tweet you’ll see I asked a question based on an unannounced trip to the hospital and the VP bring out on notice. No reporting just a question. Your reaction suggests a lot of defensiveness on your part — Joe Lockhart (@joelockhart) September 1, 2020

Trump on Tuesday denied making an emergency visit to the hospital, saying he did not suffer “a series of mini-strokes.”

“It never ends!” Trump tweeted. “Now they are trying to say that your favorite President, me, went to Walter Reed Medical Center, having suffered a series of mini-strokes. Never happened to THIS candidate – FAKE NEWS.”

It never ends! Now they are trying to say that your favorite President, me, went to Walter Reed Medical Center, having suffered a series of mini-strokes. Never happened to THIS candidate – FAKE NEWS. Perhaps they are referring to another candidate from another Party! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 1, 2020

Schmidt’s book does not say anything about strokes but says Pence was on standby because Trump was undergoing anesthesia during an unscheduled visit to the Walter Reed Medical Center.

