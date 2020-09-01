https://www.dailywire.com/news/trump-denies-mini-strokes-sent-him-to-hospital

President Trump on Tuesday denied that he had suffered “a series of mini-strokes” last year that forced him to make an emergency hospital visit.

“It never ends! Now they are trying to say that your favorite President, me, went to Walter Reed Medical Center, having suffered a series of mini-strokes. Never happened to THIS candidate — FAKE NEWS,” Trump wrote on Twitter. The president then suggested that “perhaps they are referring to another candidate from another Party!”

A new book by New York Times correspondent Michael Schmidt claims Vice President Pence was put on standby just in case Trump was incapacitated.

But The Hill pointed out that the book “did not specifically state that Trump had suffered from a series of small strokes,” which the political website said “raised eyebrows” that Trump had said so in his tweet.

“Schmidt reported in his new book that Pence was told to be on standby to assume presidential powers last November in the event the president had to be anesthetized during a previously unscheduled visit to Walter Reed Medical Center,” The Hill wrote.

The Drudge Report, which has turned vehemently anti-Trump in recent months, bannered and included another link headlined, “VIDEO: DRAGGING RIGHT LEG.”

NEW VIDEO: President Trump wears a face mask while touring a laboratory in North Carolina Monday. PO-124MO pic.twitter.com/V11jd4Vht5 — CNN Newsource (@CNNNewsource) July 28, 2020

Trump’s annual physicals at Walter Reed have been routine. Biden’s health, though, has been questioned. Former President Barack Obama’s once-longtime doctor medical records Biden’s campaign released are concerning.

“He’s not a healthy guy,” Dr. David Scheiner, who was Obama’s personal physician for 22 years before he became president, said after reading Biden’s health records. “He’s not in bad shape for his age, but I wouldn’t say he’s in outstanding health. Could I guarantee he won’t have issues for the next four years? He has a lot of issues that are just sort of sitting there.”

According to Biden’s personal physician, the Democratic presidential candidate is currently being treated for A-fib, as well as high cholesterol, acid reflux, and seasonal allergies. Despite the irregular heartbeat, Biden’s doctor said he “remains completely asymptomatic” and has not needed treatment for the disorder since being diagnosed in 2003.

Biden also appeared to suffer a subconjunctival hemorrhage during a September televised town hall, which caused his left eye to fill with blood. Biden blamed a contact lens mishap.

In 1988, Biden twice underwent brain surgery. “In his autobiography, Promises to Keep, Biden wrote that the pain was like nothing he had ever experienced and that he lay unconscious on the floor for five hours after it occurred. The next day, he went into a Delaware hospital for testing and was quickly rushed to Walter Reed Army Medical Center,” a fact-checking site wrote.

There, he underwent a lifesaving, six-hour surgical procedure to fix an aneurysm that had begun leaking at the base of his brain. In May of 1988, Biden underwent a second operation to repair another aneurysm on the opposite side of his brain. This second aneurysm had not caused any symptoms but was at risk of bursting.

UPDATE: The White House physician released a statement shortly after 1 pm confirming that the president did not suffer a series of “mini-strokes” last year.

NEWS: The White House physician has issued a statement saying “Trump has not experienced nor been evaluated for a cerebrovascular accident (stroke), transient ischemic attack (mini stroke), or any acute cardiovascular emergencies, as have been incorrectly reported in the media.” pic.twitter.com/kDrEdZ0AVS — Geoff Bennett (@GeoffRBennett) September 1, 2020

“Trump has not experienced nor been evaluated for a cerebrovascular accident (stroke), transient ischemic attack (mini stroke), or any acute cardiovascular emergencies, as have been incorrectly reported in the media,” Dr. Sean P. Conly noted.

