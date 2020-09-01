https://thehill.com/homenews/administration/514583-trump-denies-mini-strokes-sent-him-to-walter-reed

President TrumpDonald John TrumpTrump compares police who use force to golfers who ‘choke’ Pence told to be on standby to assume powers during Trump’s abrupt Walter Reed visit: book Top Senate Democrat requests German ambassador nomination pulled over past inflammatory comments MORE on Tuesday denied that he made an emergency visit to the hospital last year after suffering “a series of mini-strokes” after a new book claimed that Vice President Pence was on standby in the event Trump was incapacitated.

The president’s denial raised eyebrows, as the book from New York Times correspondent Michael Schmidt did not specifically state that Trump had suffered from a series of small strokes.

“It never ends! Now they are trying to say that your favorite President, me, went to Walter Reed Medical Center, having suffered a series of mini-strokes. Never happened to THIS candidate — FAKE NEWS,” Trump tweeted, before insinuating that Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden Joe BidenTrump says Black Lives Matter is ‘bad for Black people’ Kamala Harris pops in on Brandy and Monica’s ‘Verzuz’ Battle: ‘You queens, you stars’ Hillicon Valley: Twitter flags Trump campaign tweet of Biden clip as manipulated media | Democrats demand in-person election security briefings resume | Proposed rules to protect power grid raise concerns MORE may have dealt with health issues.

Schmidt reported in his new book that Pence was told to be on standby to assume presidential powers last November in the event the president had to be anesthetized during a previously unscheduled visit to Walter Reed Medical Center.

The White House said at the time that Trump had undergone portions of his annual physical exam in November when he had free time, but offered few other details. A White House doctor later issued a letter seeking to dispel speculation that Trump may have had a medical episode.

Trump’s health as been a sensitive subject for the president. He has repeatedly cast doubt on Biden’s mental fitness and raised questions about whether he has the vigor and energy to be president.

But he has aggressively pushed back whenever his own health is called into question.

The president lashed out at the media over the speculation brought on by the Walter Reed visit last November, calling the reporting “dangerous.”

The president has also spent an extended period of time defending an incident at West Point where he appeared to struggle to raise a glass of water to his mouth and later haltingly walked down a ramp. At a campaign rally in Tulsa, Okla., the president sipped from a water glass using one hand, prompting raucous applause from the crowd.

