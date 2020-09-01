https://www.theepochtimes.com/trump-doctor-president-is-fit-for-his-presidency-denies-stroke-allegation_3484009.html

President Donald Trump’s physician issued a response to reports suggesting that the president may have suffered a stroke in a recent hospital visit.

Dr. Sean Conley, the physician to the president, was asked by the White House to “address the recent public comments regarding his health.”

“I can confirm that President Trump has not experienced nor been evaluated for a cerebrovascular accident (stroke), transient ischemic attack (mini stroke), or any acute cardiovascular emergencies, as have been incorrectly reported in the media,” Coney said.

He added: “The President remains healthy and I have no concerns about his ability to maintain the rigorous schedule ahead of him. As stated in my last report, I expect him to remain fit to execute the duties of the Presidency.”

A rumor sparked by a New York Times reporter, Michael Schmidt, said that Vice President Mike Pence was on standby to assume presidential powers when Trump visited Walter Reed Hospital in November 2019. Ultimately, Pence didn’t assume presidential powers.

On Twitter, Trump said the claim is more “fake news.”

It never ends! Now they are trying to say that your favorite President, me, went to Walter Reed Medical Center, having suffered a series of mini-strokes. Never happened to THIS candidate – FAKE NEWS. Perhaps they are referring to another candidate from another Party! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 1, 2020

“It never ends! Now they are trying to say that your favorite President, me, went to Walter Reed Medical Center, having suffered a series of mini-strokes,” Trump wrote on Twitter.

A number of legacy news outlets carried the NY Times’ claim.

“Perhaps they are referring to another candidate from another Party!” Trump wrote, suggesting that his Democratic rival, Joe Biden, also has health issues.

At the time, Trump said that on the way back from the facility, “I’m hearing rumors that I’m in the hospital.”

“Then I’m hearing rumors that I had chest pains. Then I’m hearing rumors that I had a massive heart attack. Then I’m hearing rumors that I’m not coming back … I’m staying at Walter Reed overnight and maybe for a long time,” the president said.

In his last physical exam, doctors said in June that Trump weighs 244 pounds, stands 6 feet 3 inches, has a blood pressure of 121/79 mmHG and a resting heart rate of 63 beats per minute.

The White House press secretary, Kayleigh McEnany, stated the results indicate Trump is “healthy.”

Conley also said “there were no findings of significance or changes to report.”

The doctor’s memo noted Trump’s use of hydroxychloroquine, which he revealed last month he began taking after staffers at the White House contracted the CCP virus.

Coney said the decision to take the drug ”was done in consultation with his appropriate care team members and close monitoring of the electrocardiogram (EKG) for changes in the QT interval.”

