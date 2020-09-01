https://www.rushlimbaugh.com/daily/2020/09/01/trump-goes-to-kenosha-scares-the-heck-out-of-democrats/
RUSH: Hey, Mr. Snerdley, are you aware of the…? I’ve been so swamped here this morning, there’s something I haven’t been able to follow. Are you aware of Trump’s Kenosha plans? Is he still going? (interruption) Do you have any idea what time Trump is scheduled to go to Kenosha? (interruption) Okay. (interruption) What do you mean you saw Air Force One?
(interruption) You saw it on the…? (interruption) Oh, you saw it on the tarmac. All right. Well, here’s the thing. There’s a story, PJ Media, Rick Moran, “Democrats Warn Trump Not to Visit Kenosha.” Now, why in the world…? The day that a president of the United States cannot visit or is ordered or asked not to visit an American city because the Democrats are telling him not to, well, I’m sorry, but that doesn’t wash.
Here’s the truth. It must scare the heck out of them that Trump is gonna do this. If this was gonna be bad for Trump, they would be rolling out the red carpet for him. Am I right or am I right? I know you’ve got the governor of Wisconsin saying (summarized), “Oh, don’t come! It’s only gonna make it worse. It’s only gonna make it worse,” and then mayor says, “Don’t come! You’re only gonna make it worse.”
But we also have the Kenosha mayor quoted as saying, “The National Guard has been extremely helpful.” “On Monday’s broadcast of CNN’s OutFront, Kenosha, WI Mayor John Antaramian (D) stated that the National Guard ‘has been extremely helpful’ in keeping order in the city. Although, he denied that President Donald Trump’s urging had anything to do with deploying the Guard and that Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers (D) ‘immediately dealt with’ requests to bring the Guard in.”
Trump had nothing to do with it!
Don’t think that just ’cause it’s the Guard that Trump had anything to do with it. The Guard has been “extremely helpful.” Yeah, the Guard did shut down the violence, which happens wherever the Guard is deployed. Now the Democrats are warning Trump not to visit Kenosha. All Trump wants to do is stand up for law and order and against anarchy, and when that becomes…
When standing up for law and order becomes incendiary — when standing up for the right thing to do, when going in trying to quell violence is now incendiary — then you know it’s Democrats who are in trouble. Because if this actually was gonna be harmful to Trump, they would want him in there, and they’d be rolling out the red carpet for him to get there as soon as possible.