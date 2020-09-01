https://www.citizenfreepress.com/breaking/trump-i-understand-why-people-dont-want-the-vaccine/

I’d guess it’s more like our current flu vaccines. Flu is a virus too you know. It’s pretty well proven that the benefits of the flu vaccine far outweigh the costs.

Here the CDC goes through all of the statistics on hospitalizations prevented, lives saved etc. Believe the statistics or don’t..

https://www.cdc.gov/flu/vaccines-work/vaccineeffect.htm

I get the flu shot every year. Because.I’d rather not get the flu. I’ve had tetanus shots and the Pneumonia vaccine and shingles vaccines too. But like I said. It’s your risk and like President Trump I understand why you may not want to take the vaccine. I don’t think it should be mandatory.

I have high hopes that the Vaccine will be safe and effective and once it’s approved I’ll be first in line to take it. I’m around people who if they get the Covid, it will surely kill them and I’m going to do anything I can to lower that risk. That’s my choice, not the Government’s.

