President TrumpDonald John TrumpTrump compares police who use force to golfers who ‘choke’ Pence told to be on standby to assume powers during Trump’s abrupt Walter Reed visit: book Top Senate Democrat requests German ambassador nomination pulled over past inflammatory comments MORE blasted Matt Drudge Matthew (Matt) Nathan DrudgeTucker Carlson: ‘Matt Drudge is now firmly a man of the progressive left’ Clinton asked if she’d be Bloomberg’s vice president: ‘Oh no’ Billy Eichner to play Matt Drudge in Clinton-focused ‘American Crime Story’ MORE, owner of the right-leaning Drudge Report website, on Tuesday for the site’s coverage of his remarks from earlier in the day denying that a series of “mini-strokes” had sent him to Walter Reed National Military Medical Center.

In a tweet Tuesday evening, Trump accused Drudge of harboring a bias against him.

“Drudge didn’t support me in 2016, and I hear he doesn’t support me now. Maybe that’s why he is doing poorly. His Fake News report on Mini-Strokes is incorrect. Possibly thinking about himself, or the other party’s ‘candidate,'” the president wrote.

Drudge didn’t support me in 2016, and I hear he doesn’t support me now. Maybe that’s why he is doing poorly. His Fake News report on Mini-Strokes is incorrect. Possibly thinking about himself, or the other party’s “candidate”. https://t.co/9FraoFqOKq — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 1, 2020

Trump’s tweet Tuesday evening followed his denial earlier in the day that he had suffered a “series of mini-strokes” that he claimed critics in the news media were reporting. No news outlet had actually made such a report, though a book published Tuesday by New York Times correspondent Michael Schmidt reported that Vice President Pence had been told to be on standby to assume presidential powers last year when Trump made an unscheduled visit to the hospital.

White House physician Sean Conley issued a statement Tuesday also denying that Trump had suffered a stroke or other medical issues.

“President Donald J Trump has asked that I, Dr. Sean Conley, Physician to the President, address the recent public comments regarding his health. I can confirm that President Trump has not experienced nor been evaluated for a cerebrovascular accident (stroke), transient ischemic attack (mini stroke), or any acute cardiovascular emergencies, as have been incorrectly reported in the media,” he said.

“The President remains healthy and I have no concerns about his ability to maintain the rigorous schedule ahead of him. As stated in my last report, I expect him to remain fit to execute the duties of the Presidency,” Conley added.

