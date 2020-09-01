https://www.dailywire.com/news/trump-rips-corporations-for-giving-into-far-left-blm-they-just-do-whats-the-easiest-path

During an interview on Monday night, President Donald Trump slammed big corporations as “weak” for giving into Black Lives Matter, saying that the organization is Marxist and bad for the black community.

Trump made the remarks when asked by Fox News host Laura Ingraham about the corporations that had “given an enormous amount of money in the tens of millions, or — I mean, hundreds of millions to Black Lives Matter.”

“Because they’re weak,” Trump responded. “Because they’re weak people, led by weak people, in many cases, not all corporations are.”

When asked to elaborate about what he meant he called them “weak people,” Trump responded, “They just do what’s the easiest path. That’s not the easy path, that’s a very dangerous path. Black Lives Matter is a Marxist organization.”

“You remember pigs in a blanket, fry ‘em like bacon? That was the first time I ever heard of Black Lives Matter,” Trump responded. “I said, that’s a terrible name. It’s so discriminatory, it’s bad for black people, it’s bad for everybody. And all of a sudden it becomes like sort of — although now, if you look, it’s gone way down because people are tired of this stuff, what’s going on, the Black Lives Matter.”

“Black Lives Matter came into existence walking down the street screaming, pigs in a blanket, fry ‘em like bacon. And that was about police officers, that was representing police,” Trump added. “They were pigs — pigs in a blanket, like the sausages or hot dogs, fry ‘em like bacon.”

LAURA INGRAHAM, FOX HOST: Why is it important for you to be seen by the people of Wisconsin now?

PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP: Because I am a tremendous fan of law enforcement, and I want to thank the law enforcement. They’ve done a good job.

And when the governor says that I shouldn’t come or he’d prefer that I not come, I’m the one that called him and said, Tony, you got to bring out the National Guard. Well, I don’t really want to do it. Tony, you got to bring it out.

And unlike your governor of Oregon, that just keeps saying no, he agreed to it at least. Now, he agreed to a small number, but the small number was plenty.

INGRAHAM: But is there a political motivation? They don’t want you to come to blue state America because they don’t want the media to have to cover what’s really happening —

TRUMP: Oh, that’s so true.

INGRAHAM: — on the ground.

TRUMP: Oh, that’s true.

INGRAHAM: Isn’t this political?

TRUMP: If you look at what’s going on in blue state — as you called it blue state America, blue city America, you look at what’s going on in New York, you look at what’s going on in these states, Chicago is a disaster, Portland.

If you look at Portland — now Portland’s a little different. That’s anarchists, and — I actually think in many ways that’s easier to handle. I think Portland is very easy to handle, because that’s a group of anarchists that are paid by the outside, and you know, we’ve put a lot of people in jail.

I don’t know if you know this or not. Remember three, four months ago we were having a problem with monuments? They were ripping down statues and monuments all over the place —

INGRAHAM: Democrats didn’t say anything about that.

TRUMP: No, the Democrats had no control. It actually got out of control even for them. I signed in an executive order, 10 years in jail if you knock down a statue or monument. You haven’t heard one thing about it.

You haven’t — we wouldn’t have — they were going after Thomas Jefferson, they were going after Lincoln and they were going after the Washington Monument, if they could knock that one down. They were going after everything.

And I actually don’t even think they know. I think they’re just thugs. I — I don’t think it’s — it’s — it may be an ideology and it may not. It is an ideology for the people that are paying them. And the funny thing is, and the strange thing is, the people that were — are paying them had (ph) all this money, because somebody’s doing —

INGRAHAM: What about the corporations?

TRUMP: — it, because they travel — well wait, the people paying them, those people will be overthrown, their lives will be taken away, their lives will be endangered. They’re all going to be gone. They’re just stupid, foolish people that made a lot of money.

INGRAHAM: But corporations have given an enormous amount of money in the tens of millions, or — I mean, hundreds of millions to Black Lives Matter —

TRUMP: Because they’re weak.

INGRAHAM: — which is all over a lot of these protests.

TRUMP: Sure. That’s because —

INGRAHAM: So, what does that mean about these corporations? Why are they paying that money out, Mr. President?

TRUMP: Because they’re weak people, led by weak people, in many cases, not all corporations are —

INGRAHAM: What does that mean, they’re weak people?

TRUMP: I looked at numbers where one company is giving hundreds of millions of dollars —

INGRAHAM: When you say they’re weak, what do you mean? Explain that.

TRUMP: Because they just do what’s the easiest path. That’s not the easy path, that’s a very dangerous path. Black Lives Matter is a Marxist organization. You remember pigs in a blanket, fry ‘em like bacon? That was the first time I ever heard of Black Lives Matter.

I said, that’s a terrible name. It’s so discriminatory, it’s bad for black people, it’s bad for everybody. And all of a sudden it becomes like sort — although now, if you look, it’s gone way down because people are tired of this stuff, what’s going on, the Black Lives Matter.

If you look at what’s going on with the bats and the — they’re — a lot of thugs —

(CROSSTALK)

INGRAHAM: Running through D.C. last night.

TRUMP: Oh, it’s terrible what’s going on.

But, Black Lives Matter came into existence walking down the street screaming, pigs in a blanket, fry ‘em like bacon. And that was about police officers, that was representing police. They were pigs — pigs in a blanket, like the sausages or hot dogs, fry ‘em like bacon —

INGRAHAM: Well, they were saying worse over the last couple of days in D.C.

TRUMP: Oh, I think even worse. Yes, probably.

(CROSSTALK)

INGRAHAM: Yes. No, it’s gotten —

TRUMP: Could you get — I don’t know, do you get worse?

INGRAHAM: But, DOJ’s role in — in trying to really hit the law enforcement accelerator here against these groups, a lot of the individuals coming into Wisconsin have been tracked as out-of-staters —

TRUMP: Yes —

INGRAHAM: The ones who have been arrested.

TRUMP: We have them all.

INGRAHAM: Well, can — can DOJ do more, and what could they do to really start putting the fear of God in these violent — not the peaceful protesters, but violent protesters?

TRUMP: So, they have under investigation a lot — in fact, I’ll show you, I just had this, because of this very important interview with you, but I just — and I’ll give this to you. In Kansas City violence has decreased by a third since the initiative began, in Indianapolis 49 guns confiscated, more than 1,000 arrests have been made under the initiative.

DOJ is addressing violence and crime across the country, FBI — but you don’t read that. The FBI and ATF are assisting the Portland Police Department.

But you can’t do much when you have absolutely no cooperation. I don’t (ph) —

INGRAHAM: But, if they don’t think they’re going to go to jail for 10 years for doing what they’re doing, then they’re going to keep doing it.

So, how does a Trump re-election calm things down in the United States? Biden says he’s going to calm things down. How will a Trump re-election calm —

TRUMP: He won’t calm things down.

INGRAHAM: Why? Why won’t he calm things down?

TRUMP: Biden won’t calm things down. They will take over. They will have won. If Biden gets in, they will have won. He’s a weak person. He’s controlled like a puppet.

So, it’s not going to be calm things down, it’s going to be they will have won. They will have taken over your cities. It’s a revolution, you understand that? It’s a revolution, and the people of this country will not stand for that. They’re not going to stand for that.

The vast majority of people feel like me. They feel like — every time I put law and order up on social media, it gets such an incredibly positive response. The people of this country will not stand for it.

If you say calm things down, yes, calm things down because they will have taken over. Take a look at what’s going on. And Biden — well, Biden is — I don’t even like to mention Biden, because he’s not controlling anything. They control him —