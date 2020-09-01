https://justthenews.com/politics-policy/all-things-trump/trump-speaks-north-carolina-declares-wilmington-first-ever-world?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

President Trump spoke Wednesday in Wilmington, North Carolina, to commemorate the 75th anniversary of the end of World War II, and to declare Wilmington the nation’s first American World War II Heritage City.

Speaking in front of the famed battleship the U.S.S. North Carolina, Trump thanked the WWII veterans in attendance at the speech.

“These brave Americans raced into the fires of hell to vanquish tyranny, dethrone fascism, and defend the American way of life,” he said.

He vocally admired the ship’s build, calling it a “monument to the American workers that built it, and an enduring symbol of American greatness,” and saying, “They don’t make ’em like this anymore.”

The president addressed the crowd in a tighter form than usual as thunder clapped behind him, threatening a downpour at the outdoor event.

“God is saluting you up there,” said Trump in jest.

Before closing, the president specifically thanked some of the veterans in the audience, admiring their continued strength and mental acuity in age. He praised one 97-year-old veteran, calling him “sharp,” then seemed to take a dig at Democratic Presidential nominee Joe Biden saying, “I know a 78-year-old who’s not to sharp.”

As the winds began to howl in the background, the president thanked the veterans once again, telling them the nations owes them a great debt of gratitude and is forever appreciative of their service.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

