https://hannity.com/media-room/trump-to-players-people-are-tired-of-watching-the-highly-political-nba-stand-tall-for-your-country/

. @KingJames — you’re parroting communist propaganda. China is running torture camps and you know it. #GoogleUyghurs https://t.co/BExRpi02EB

“So many people could have been harmed not only financially but physically, emotionally and spiritually. So just be careful with what we tweet, and we say, and we do,” James told reporters.

“Basketball superstar LeBron James was accused of turning a blind eye to Chinese repression on Tuesday after he criticized a Houston Rockets executive for angering China with a ‘misinformed’ tweet supporting protesters in Hong Kong,” reports Yahoo Sports . “James told reporters that Rockets general manager Daryl Morey ‘wasn’t educated’ on Hong Kong and should have kept his mouth shut, as the outspoken Lakers forward waded into a charged debate that other high-profile NBA figures have shied away from,” adds Yahoo .

Basketball superstar LeBron James found himself in hot-water this week after defending the Chinese government in the league’s latest Hong Kong Scandal; calling pro-Democracy tweets “misinformed.”

HANNITY: The Coronavirus Doesn’t Discriminate Based on Political Affiliation or Party Membership

posted by Hannity Staff – 3.12.20

Speaking during his opening monologue on ‘Hannity’ Wednesday night, Sean weighed-in on the ongoing Coronavirus outbreak across the country; saying the disease does not discriminate based on political ideology or party affiliation.

“Here’s something the media will not tell you: This is not about politics; this is about our American family. There will be plenty of time for politics down the road,” said Hannity. “We have pandemics from time to time. The President’s mission above all else is to protect the lives of the American people.”

“The Coronavirus does not discriminate between Republicans and Democrats, conservatives or liberals. This is a moment where we should all work together,” he added.

The global Coronavirus outbreak continued to have a major impact on the American economy and sporting world Thursday; with A-list actor Tom Hanks testing positive for the disease and the NBA suspending its entire season until further notice.

“Actor Tom Hanks, his wife Rita Wilson, they have tested positive for Coronavirus. They are in our prayers tonight,” said Hannity.

The President addressing the American public from the Oval Office Wednesday night; unveiling a series of new travel restrictions for all of Europe excluding the United Kingdom.

The 30-day ban starts Friday at midnight and applies to: Austria, Belgium, Czech Republic, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Hungary, Iceland, Italy, Latvia, Liechtenstein, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Malta, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Slovakia, Slovenia, Spain, Sweden and Switzerland, and excludes the United Kingdom and Ireland.

“This is the most aggressive and comprehensive effort to confront a foreign virus in modern history,” Trump said in an address to the nation. “I am confident by counting and continuing to take these measures we will significantly reduce the threat to our citizens and we will ultimately and expeditiously defeat this virus.”

Watch Hannity’s comments above.