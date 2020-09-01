https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/trump-conley-stroke-ministroke/2020/09/01/id/984934

Dr. Sean Conley, President Donald Trump’s physician issued a statement to reporters confirming that he had neither experienced or had been evaluated for a stroke or a mini-stroke, or any other “acute cardiovascular emergencies” and remains healthy and fit to execute the duties of his office.

“The president remains healthy and I have no concerns about his ability to maintain the rigorous schedule ahead of him,” Conley said in a statement to reporters, which NBC’s Yamiche Alcindor posted on her Twitter page. “As stated in my last report, I expect him to remain fit to execute the duties of the presidency.”

He added that he could confirm that Trump “has not experienced nor been evaluated for a cerebrovascular accident (stroke), transient ischemic attack (mini-stroke) or any acute cardiovascular emergencies, as have been incorrectly reported in the media.”

Speculation was sparked Monday in The New York Times, after reporter Michael Schmidt wrote in his upcoming book that Vice President Mike Pence was had been placed on standby in November 2019 when Trump was taken to Walter Reed Hospital. Pence did not assume the powers of the presidency, and Trump’s late-night visit to Walter Reed was explained as being part of a physical.

Trump slammed the rumors on Tuesday as “fake news,” tweeting that “now they are trying to say that your favorite President, me, went to Walter Reed Medical Center, having suffered a series of mini-strokes. Never happened to THIS candidate – FAKE NEWS. Perhaps they are referring to another candidate from another Party!”

