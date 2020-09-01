https://www.wnd.com/2020/09/trumps-doctor-says-president-not-stroke-mini-stroke-heart-emergencies/

(CNBC) –President Donald Trump’s doctor, in an extraordinary official statement Tuesday, said that Trump has not experienced or been evaluated for a stroke, mini-stroke or heart-related emergencies.

The statement came hours after Trump claimed on Twitter that unnamed people are “trying to say that your favorite President, me, went to Walter Reed Medical Center, having suffered a series of mini-strokes.”

“Never happened to THIS candidate – FAKE NEWS,” Trump wrote in a tweet.

