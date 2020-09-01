https://www.cnbc.com/2020/09/01/nearly-3-in-4-adults-plan-to-get-a-coronavirus-vaccine-survey-shows.html

Lisa Taylor receives a Covid-19 vaccination from RN Jose Muniz as she takes part in a vaccine study at Research Centers of America on August 07, 2020 in Hollywood, Florida.

Around 74% of adults globally are wiling to get immunized against the coronavirus if a vaccine became available — but that may not be enough to defeat the fast-spreading virus, according to a survey released Tuesday.

The survey by World Economic Forum and market research firm Ipsos polled close to 20,000 adults across 27 countries over two weeks — between July 24 and Aug. 7 this year.

A majority of respondents from all the countries expressed their willingness to get a vaccine, the survey results showed. China was the most enthusiastic country with 97% of respondents indicating they would want to be vaccinated, while Russia was the least willing with only 54% interested to do so, the survey found.

Still, it’s concerning that roughly one-quarter of people globally not intending to get a vaccine, said an expert from the World Economic Forum.