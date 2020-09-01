https://www.citizenfreepress.com/breaking/uh-oh-madame-speaker/

NEWS JUNKIES — CHECK OUT OUR BREAKING NEWS HOMEPAGE, UPDATED 18 HOURS PER DAY!

Salon owner takes ‘slap in the face’ as Nancy Pelosi breaks rules to get her hair done

“It was a slap in the face that she went in, you know, that she feels that she can just go and get her stuff done while no one else can go in, and I can’t work,” Kious told Fox News, adding that she “can’t believe” the speaker didn’t have a mask on.

Read the full story — There’s much more…

Hypocrite

Of

The

Century! Video footage shows Pelosi at San Francisco salon appointment pic.twitter.com/dEeGJrUhZM — the conservador (@theconservador) September 1, 2020