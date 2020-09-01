https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/09/update-suspect-arrested-attempted-rape-subway-platform-14-prior-arrests/

On Sunday at 11 AM a man was caught on video attempting to rape a woman on a subway platform in Manhattan.

The man did not seem to care that he was committing his crime for all the world to see in broad daylight.

The crime was captured on video:

We’re seeking the public’s help finding this man, wanted for attempted rape after this brazen and brutal sexual assault yesterday at the 63rd St / Lexington Ave station- Please call @NYPDTips at 800-577-TIPS with any information on his identity or if you witnessed this assault pic.twitter.com/MYbnW62GKS — NYPD Transit (@NYPDTransit) August 30, 2020

TRENDING: Four Young Leftists Sentenced in Court After Hurling Chlorine Bomb at Police Officer, Nearly Killing Him and Detonating 7 Other Bombs

The suspect Jose Reyes beat the woman before he attempted to rape her.

The suspect Jose Reyes arrested less than 24 hours after the attempted rape.

Jose Reyes was arrested less than 24 hours after attempting to rape a woman on a subway platform. @NYPDSVU Detectives worked tirelessly to find him while the elected officials who say there’s a slow down were tucked tightly in their beds.

WHAT HAVE THEY DONE TO MAKE NYC SAFE!? pic.twitter.com/F3oxucGo0e — Detectives’ Endowment Association (@NYCPDDEA) August 31, 2020

Reyes has 14 prior arrests.

Correction: Jose Reyes is being held on $75k bail. Yes, just 75k with 14 prior arrest. Also with the new Bail Law, it forces the prosecution to furnish the addresses of witnesses and victims to the defense. Jose Reyes will now know where this victim lives! 😡 https://t.co/wTLdWjnCd4 — M.K. (@m_kforfreedom07) September 1, 2020

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

