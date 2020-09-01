https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/09/update-suspect-arrested-attempted-rape-subway-platform-14-prior-arrests/

On Sunday at 11 AM a man was caught on video attempting to rape a woman on a subway platform in Manhattan.

The man did not seem to care that he was committing his crime for all the world to see in broad daylight.

The crime was captured on video:

The suspect Jose Reyes beat the woman before he attempted to rape her.

The suspect Jose Reyes arrested less than 24 hours after the attempted rape.

Reyes has 14 prior arrests.

