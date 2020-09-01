https://www.theblaze.com/news/viral-video-democrats-violence-riots

A video that splices together clips of prominent Democrats and progressives openly calling for political unrest is now trending online as the nation continues to be gripped by violence and riots in the streets.

The video, produced by Caldron Pool, has garnered 2.5 million views since being posted to Twitter on Sunday.

In its original post, the Caldron Pool account asks, “how did you think it would end?” insinuating that progressives’ calls for violence have indeed given rise to the violence now playing out in communities across the country such as Portland, Oregon; Kenosha, Wisconsin; and Chicago.

BlazeTV host Elijah Schaffer — who has reported on much of the violence firsthand and has even had a gun pointed in his face as a result — tweeted out the video, calling it “the most important video of 2020.”

Fellow BlazeTV host Steven Crowder suggested that the video be immediately turned into an ad for President Donald Trump’s re-election campaign.

What are the details?

“I just don’t know why there aren’t uprisings all over the country,” Democratic Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi (Calif.) says as the video opens, adding, “Maybe there will be.”

The video then cuts to clips from two separate MSNBC newscasts where one contributors says, “People need to start taking to the streets” in opposition to Trump and then progressive Rep. Ayanna Pressley (D-Mass.) says, “There needs to be unrest in the streets.”

After that, CNN host Chris Cuomo is shown saying, “Show me where it says that protests are supposed to be polite and peaceful,” against a backdrop of news about widespread looting and vandalism in New York City.

Elsewhere in the video, liberal reporters, Hollywood celebrities, and politicians — including Democratic nominee and former Vice President Joe Biden — can be heard calling for violence against the president and antagonizing his supporters.

“If we were in high school, I’d take him behind the gym and beat the hell out of him,” Biden said about Trump in 2018.

Why does it matter?

Many Americans have become increasingly frustrated as protests against racial injustice and police brutality have devolved into violent riots over the last several months, seemingly with little or no opposition from Democratic leaders.

Democratic officials in many cities where violent riots have taken place have often acquiesced to demands to cut police budgets even as lawlessness runs rampant.

In response, President Trump has called out the violence and has made law and order a major theme of his re-election campaign, suggesting that if Democrats have their way, the violence will only continue and increase.

“Make no mistake, if you give power to Joe Biden, the radical left will defund police departments all across America,” Trump said in his speech at the Republican National Convention last week. “They will pass federal legislation to reduce law enforcement nationwide. They will make every city look like Democrat-run Portland, Oregon.”

