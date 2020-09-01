https://www.dailywire.com/news/viral-video-shows-leading-democrats-promoting-uprisings-unrest-harassment

As cities across the nation fall to destructive and violent left-wing riots, a video compilation has gone viral showcasing leading Democrats, like House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA), Rep. Maxine Waters (D-CA), and Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden, promoting “uprisings,” “unrest in the streets,” harassment, and violence.

House Speaker Pelosi is featured at both the beginning and end of the video compilation, referring to Republicans and the White House as “domestic enemies” and “enemies of the state” and boosting “uprisings all over the country.”

“We take an oath to protect and defend the Constitution from all enemies, foreign and domestic,” the speaker said last Monday, as highlighted by The Daily Wire. “And sadly the domestic enemies to our voting system and our, honoring our Constitution are right [at] 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue with their allies in the Congress of the United States.”

“They’re doing everything they can, suppress the vote, with your actions, scare people, intimidate by saying law enforcement will be there, diminish the role of the postal system in all of this,” said the Democratic leader, adding, “It’s really actually shameful. Enemies of the state.”

In June of 2018, Pelosi lamented, “I just don’t even know why there aren’t uprisings all over the country. And maybe there will be, when people realize that this is a policy that they defend.”

Another clip in the video compilation features “Squad” member Rep. Ayanna Pressley (D-MA) calling for “unrest in the streets.”

“This is as much about public outcry and organizing and mobilizing and applying pressure so that this GOP-led Senate and these governors that continue to carry water for this administration, putting the American people in harm’s way, turning a deaf ear to the needs of our families and our communities — hold them accountable,” Pressley said earlier this month. “Make the phone calls, send the emails, show up.”

“You know, there needs to be unrest in the streets for as long as there’s unrest in our lives,” she emphasized.

Former VP and Democratic presidential nominee Biden is also featured in the video bragging that he’d like to physically assault a younger President Donald Trump.

“If we were in high school, I’d take him behind the gym and beat the hell out of him,” Biden said of Trump back in 2018.

President Trump later responded via Twitter: “Crazy Joe Biden is trying to act like a tough guy. Actually, he is weak, both mentally and physically, and yet he threatens me, for the second time, with physical assault. He doesn’t know me, but he would go down fast and hard, crying all the way. Don’t threaten people Joe!”

Biden has generally ignored or even promoted the left-wing rioting over the past three months. However, in recent days, seemingly following bad internal polling, as highlighted by CNN’s Don Lemon, the former VP has finally come out to vaguely denounce rioting and attempt to blame left-wing violence on President Trump.

Too little too late. The left wing militants have been at war in America’s cities for MONTHS and you’re only commenting now because the polling told you to. https://t.co/LifIyQ3gZQ — Dan Crenshaw (@DanCrenshawTX) August 30, 2020

Trump has repeatedly offered federal assistance to Democratic mayors and governors to help quell the left-wing violence and looting, and has at times been turned down and rebuked.

Rep. Maxine Waters (D-CA) also makes her way into the video compilation. Waters in 2018 told supporters to physically harass anyone from the Trump administration.

“No peace, no sleep! No peace, no sleep! … God is on our side! … If you see anybody from that cabinet in a restaurant, in a department store, at a gasoline station, you get out and you create a crowd, and you push back on them, and you tell them they’re not welcome anymore, anywhere,” Waters encouraged.

