Muriel Bowser

“A Republic, if you can keep it”

The left is actively trying to ‘remove, relocate or contextualize’ the Washington Monument, Ben Franklin Statue, the Jefferson Memorial, a Christopher Columbus statue, Andrew Jackson statue and other memorials in DC.

President Trump called this.

“A D.C. working group put together by Mayor Bowser is recommending that a large number of schools, parks, buildings, and other sites be renamed to better reflect “contemporary D.C. values,” reported Martin Austermuhle.

The Mayor is also going after memorials and statues. Bowser wants to destroy American history.

Bowser must be stopped.

