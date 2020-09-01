https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/09/washington-monument-jefferson-memorial-ben-franklin-statue-list-things-far-left-dc-mayor-muriel-bowser-wants-remove-relocate-contextualize/

Muriel Bowser

“A Republic, if you can keep it”

The left is actively trying to ‘remove, relocate or contextualize’ the Washington Monument, Ben Franklin Statue, the Jefferson Memorial, a Christopher Columbus statue, Andrew Jackson statue and other memorials in DC.

President Trump called this.

“A D.C. working group put together by Mayor Bowser is recommending that a large number of schools, parks, buildings, and other sites be renamed to better reflect “contemporary D.C. values,” reported Martin Austermuhle.

A D.C. working group put together by @MayorBowser is recommending that a large number of schools, parks, buildings, and other sites be renamed to better reflect “contemporary D.C. values”: pic.twitter.com/ml9abJoM2O — Martin Austermuhle (@maustermuhle) September 1, 2020

The Mayor is also going after memorials and statues. Bowser wants to destroy American history.

Bowser must be stopped.

BREAKING: DC Mayor will push to destroy American history in nation’s capital. https://t.co/3zYuPGqfsU — Tom Fitton (@TomFitton) September 1, 2020

