https://www.westernjournal.com/watch-liberals-call-violence-yet-left-blames-trump/

In so many ways, responsibility for the violent riots that still terrorize cities across the nation can be laid squarely at the feet of Democratic politicians and pundits.

Not only have they allowed the chaos to continue unimpeded, but Democrats have continually encouraged the unrest while the sycophantic leftist media advances the fake narrative about rampant police brutality against minorities, all of which has fueled the endless cycle of violent outbursts.

The most shocking aspect of this, however, is how the left has tried to blame President Donald Trump for the sad state of American cities

“Fires are burning and we have a president who fans the flames, rather than fighting the flames,” Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden said Monday, according to CBS News. “But we must not burn. We have to build. This president long ago forfeited any moral leadership in this country. He can’t stop the violence because for years he’s fomented it.”

“Do you seriously wonder, Mr. President, why this is the first time in decades that America has seen this level of violence?” Democratic Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler, whose city has been wracked by violent riots for months, said during a Sunday news conference, Oregon Public Broadcasting reported. “It’s you who have created the hate and the division.”

TRENDING: Skateboarder in Biden’s Backyard Hits Nominee’s ‘You Ain’t Black’ Comment, Explains Why He’s on the Trump Train

Yet it was liberals who not only encouraged the unrest that we’re now seeing in American cities, but who have been calling for violence against their political opponents for years.

“Dem leaders and their allies in the media cheered on the violent left every step of the way,” the president’s eldest son, Donald Trump Jr., tweeted Monday, along with a montage of leftists calling for exactly what is currently plaguing the nation.

WARNING: The video below contains a scene of graphic violence that some viewers may find disturbing:

Dem leaders and their allies in the media cheered on the violent left every step of the way…pic.twitter.com/goInUrw6P8 — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) August 31, 2020

The super-cut that Trump Jr. tweeted reveals some of the most base and vile instances of leftists calling — implicitly or explicitly — for the unrest and violence. In it, politicians, pundits and leftist celebrities spew anti-Trump hatred and — worse — a call to action.

The video, compiled by the conservative website Caldron Pool, begins with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi musing in 2018 as to why there “aren’t uprisings all over the country, and maybe there will be.”

Next up, in another 2018 clip, is author and MSNBC personality Donny Deutch urging people to “start taking to the streets” and declaring President Trump a “dictator.”

“There needs to be unrest in the streets for as long as there’s unrest in our lives,” Massachusetts Democratic Rep. Ayanna Pressley added in an Aug. 15 interview on MSNBC’s “AM Joy” program.

Later, “Cuomo Prime Time” host Chris Cuomo, whose previous hard-hitting journalism included holding up a giant cotton swab while interviewing his brother, Democratic New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, is shown saying June 2 on his CNN program: “Please, show me where it says protesters [are] supposed to be polite and peaceful.”

RELATED: If the Left Wants To Fight ‘Institutional Racism,’ It Should Start with These 4 Dem Policies

Back then, the nation was only about a week into uprisings that followed George Floyd’s May 25 death after a police officer knelt on his neck for nearly nine minutes during an arrest.

After Cuomo, we see a quick cut of comedian Samantha Bee’s vulgar 2018 remark about Ivanka Trump, which seems tame in comparison to the subsequent clips of MSNBC’s Nicolle Wallace and Academy Award-winning actor Robert Robert De Niro claiming in 2018 and 2016, respectively, that the president deserves to be punched in the face. (“Stranger Things” actor David Harbour insinuates something similar without naming names in a 2017 clip.)

Meanwhile, we see Biden saying about Trump in a 2018 clip that he’d “beat the hell out of him” and Golden Globe winner Johnny Depp asking in 2017: “When was the last time an actor assassinated a president?”

There are clips from pop culture, such as Snoop Dogg’s 2017 music video where a Trump lookalike in orange-face is assassinated, and the infamous Kathy Griffin photo shoot, also from 2017, where she holds a severed mannequin head that looks like the president’s.

“I have thought, an awful lot, about blowing up the White House,” pop icon Madonna declares in another 2017 clip.

California Democratic Rep. Maxine Waters is shown telling a crowd of supports in June 2018 to harass members of Trump’s Cabinet and issuing an ominous warning: “If you think we’re rallying now, you ain’t seen nothing yet.”

The video montage ends with what sounds like gunfire on a city street. It’s not clear where or when that clip came from, though the footage could theoretically have been captured at any one of the locales across the nation that currently looks like a war zone because of Democrats’ permissive attitude toward the rioting.

Is it fair to blame President Donald Trump for the civil unrest raging throughout the U.S.? 0% (0 Votes) 0% (0 Votes)

Democrats have allowed rioters to vandalize and terrorize their cities, all while enjoying the support and adulation of the left-wing media — yet it is Trump who is responsible?

The Biden/Harris campaign first largely ignored the outbreak in civil unrest but has since settled on the narrative that it’s all Trump’s fault, despite the fact that the left has been calling for violence practically since the 2016 election.

The shifting narrative came only after liberals started to realize that the riots were not doing them any favors in the polling and predictably pivoted to blaming Trump, much like a toddler picks up his warm blanket and pacifier when the going gets tough.

Of course, it would be an error to imply, like the left so often does, that rhetoric equates to actual violence. Unless the folks in the videos were smashing windows or burning down cities themselves, they are not responsible for the actions of the criminals.

However, it is worth noting that the cities where riots continue to rage out of control are largely Democrat-run and that Black Lives Matter — which has been responsible for much of the violence — is a radical leftist group that enjoys the full support of plenty of Democratic politicians.

Even without the two-plus minutes of aggregated footage above, the inaction of the last three months in the face of arson, destruction, death and unrest reveals where the left stands on the issue.

If it weren’t for leftists’ resistance to allowing Trump to stop it, cities would be restored to places of law and order instead of chaos and anarchy.

And that’s the real choice in the 2020 presidential election.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

