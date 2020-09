http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/Mk-wGHxEJDU/

President Donald Trump on Tuesday will speak to members of law enforcement in Kenosha, Wisconsin, in response to the riots that took place in the city.

The president and members of his administration will participate in a roundtable on Wisconsin Community Safety after touring the Mary D. Bradford High School, where law enforcement emergency operations are set up.

The event is scheduled to take place at 2:30 p.m. EST.

